Blue Jays' Recent Success Masks Significant Issue Lurking in Bullpen
As the Toronto Blue Jays look to continue their successful run of late, they have been struggling in one area that could be a bit of a concern.
Since the All-Star break, things have been going well for the Blue Jays. Toronto has been able to maintain a healthy lead in the American League East, and the team is having a bounce-back season.
This is a team that has been carried by what has become one of the best offenses in baseball this year. With stars like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero both playing at a high level, the team has been able to overpower some opponents.
Furthermore, there is reason to be optimistic that the team is going to be getting even better with the return of Shane Bieber over the weekend. The former AL Cy Young is ready to return from Tommy John surgery, and his debut could be a turning point for Toronto.
Where Are the Blue Jays Lacking
However, even though things have been mostly going well for the team, they do have some concerns. With expectations now being very high due to their success, the Blue Jays have been struggling in a key area.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a concern for the Blue Jays going forward, being their struggling bullpen.
“It's been ugly for Blue Jays relievers since the All-Star break, with their 5.96 ERA sitting as the highest in the American League. Their offense has thus far allowed them to outrun serious damage, but that won't last forever,” he wrote.
At the trade deadline, this was certainly an area that the team tried to address. Toronto pulled off two separate deals to bring in Louis Varland and Seranthony Dominguez to help improve the unit. Unfortunately, the results from both haven't been great as of yet.
New Additions Not Performing
Varland has an ERA of 5.00, to go along with Dominguez being at 6.14. As two pitchers the team was hoping to be using in high leverage situations, the results need to be better. Furthermore, both closer Jeff Hoffman and Brendon Little , who is leading the team in holds, each have ERAs of 3.00 or higher.
While the Blue Jays did try to address the issue, it hasn’t helped as of yet. Fortunately, they have the offense that can simply clobber opponents, and it hasn't hurt them in the win-loss column yet.
However, as Toronto gets set to hopefully make a run in the postseason, they are going to need the unit to be better. A strong bullpen is key to success in October, and the Blue Jays will need theirs to be better.