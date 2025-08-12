Blue Jays Top Prospect Launches Mammoth Home Run to Continue Huge Season
The Toronto Blue Jays do not have anywhere near the best farm system in Major League Baseball, but there are certainly some special names at the very top of the list who could be potential future superstars.
This year, right-hander Trey Yesavage has deservingly received a ton of the attention as he has mowed his way from Single-A all the way up to a promotion to Triple-A on Monday, which could lead to his big league debut this season. While Yesavage is rapidly making his climb though, another Blue Jays prospect who is a bit farther away is dominating as well.
On Sunday, 19-year-old infielder Arjun Nimmala blasted his 13th home run of the season on a ball which was crushed so far the left fielder did not even pretend to make an attempt to go get it:
Nimmala, who was a first round selection in the 2023 MLB draft, has played all season with High-A Vancouver after starting in rookie ball last season before spending the bulk of the campaign with Single-A Dunedin.
He has not shown enough consistency yet to think he's knocking on the door of promotion, slashing just .226/.319/.397. The power though for such a young player is incredibly encouraging, and Nimmala is a couple of hot weeks away from seeing a promotion to Double-A.
When Could Nimmala Reach Toronto and Make MLB Debut?
Clearly, the Blue Jays are not rushing Nimmala along at all and giving him every opportunity to improve before they ask him to take the next step in what will be the most significant increase in competition of his career.
A big league promotion is out of the equation this season and likely next year as well, and the earliest Toronto could even hope to see Nimmala is probably late in the 2027 season. The youngster needs to get a whole lot more comfortable in the minors before it's even considered a remote discussion for him to be in the big leagues.
If Nimmala can finish the season strong though and get to Double-A at the latest by early next season, he's on the exact right track the organization wants and expects him to be. Keep an eye on how he finishes the season, because it could be a major indicator as to where he's at by this time next year.
Nimmala is expected to be the future though, and his latest moonshot just reinforced why.