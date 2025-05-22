Blue Jays Rising Star Arjun Nimmala Receives Newest Prospect Ranking
The stock of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala keeps rising with every new prospect ranking this month.
First, it was Baseball America, which re-ranked its entire Top 100 and boosted the 19-year-old to No. 57. Then, it was MLB Pipeline, which adjusted its Top 100 rankings and elevated him to No. 59.
Now, it’s ESPN and its prospect analyst, Kiley McDaniel. The site uses a Future Value formula to assess its top prospects and then tiers those prospects based on the value.
Where Does ESPN Rank Arjun Nimmala?
ESPN has Nimmala ranked higher than either of the other major sites — a lot higher, in fact. He was No. 29 in the site’s latest rankings with a 55 FV, putting him on the tier below the highest-ranked prospects in the game. Only 17 prospects received a 60 FV, the site’s highest tier.
Still, there is plenty for the Blue Jays to be happy about as the season prepares to turn to June at High-A Vancouver.
McDaniel lumped Nimmala in with two other prospects ranked at 55 FV — New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope.
“Nimmala, Hope and Lombard are some arrow-up hitters who were distinct possibilities to do so when they appeared on the preseason list,” McDaniel said.
Nimmala is hitting like a player that won’t be at Vancouver much longer. The next rung in the system is Double-A New Hampshire and his bat is starting to look the part of a highly professional hitter.
Through 35 games he has slashed .288/.365/.554 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. He is batting more than 50 points better than he was a season ago at the Florida Complex League and Class-A Dunedin.
His career minor league slash is .246/.347/.494 with 25 home runs and 72 RBI. It’s easy to see why prospect reporters like McDaniel are high on Nimmala, who was the Blue Jays’ first-round pick in 2023 (No. 20 overall).
It’s no surprise Nimmala is hitting. Before he signed for the Blue Jays for $3 million, he was a Florida State commit out of Strawberry Crest High School in Tampa, Fla.
While in prep baseball, he was named the Florida Gatorade player of the Year and the Wade Boggs Athletic Award, the latter of which is given to the best player in Hillsborough County, Fla.