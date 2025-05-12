Blue Jays Trade Outfielder To Dodgers, Outright Reliever To Triple-A Buffalo
The Toronto Blue Jays seem to have found some momentum.
After losing four games in a row that included dropping the first two against the Los Angeles Angels in their last series prior to this past weekend, the Blue Jays turned things around with a sweep over the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners.
The lineup has also come to life.
Despite being one of the lowest scoring offenses in Major League Baseball, they showed some signs of life their past four contests with 29 total runs scored.
They'll try to keep things going against the Tampa Bay Rays in an important three-game divisional set starting Monday, but before the first pitch, Toronto made some roster moves.
According to a team announcement, outfielder Steward Berroa was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, while reliever Dillon Tate was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers and accepted the assignment following his DFA.
Berroa was signed as an international free agent by the Blue Jays in 2016.
The 25-year-old worked his way up the pipeline until he made his Major League debut in 2024, getting into 28 games where he slashed .189/.333/.216 with no homers, one double and one RBI in 37 at-bats.
He had flashes of being a difference maker by stealing six bags, but he also struck out 14 times while walking eight.
It will be interesting to see if he plays a role for the defending champions.
Despite the Dodgers having a deep roster and farm system, they have not been immune to injuries in the early going and have been searching for some outfield help.
As for Tate, holding onto him is a plus for Toronto.
Even though he wasn't great during his six appearances for the Blue Jays this season where he allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched, keeping him with Triple-A Buffalo gives them more pitching depth for the long season.