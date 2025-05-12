Blue Jays Recent First-Round Pick Continuing Ascension up MLB Prospect Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on over the next few weeks.
They have yet to prove they are a playoff contender with some maddeningly inconsistent performances on the field after a strong 12-8 start was quickly erased when the team followed that up with a 4-12 stretch.
Now, riding a four-game winning streak and being back at the .500 mark, things are looking up again.
But it is anyone’s guess what direction the team will take ahead of the trade deadline in July.
Will they make a push for the postseason and acquire talent or will they become sellers by shifting their attention to the future and selling off a few of their veteran pieces to bolster the farm system?
If they opt for the latter, they will be looking to improve upon a future that looks rather bright based on the presence of shortstop Arjun Nimmala.
How High Did Arjun Nimmala Move in the MLB Prospect Rankings?
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Fla., his debut season as a professional in 2024 was solid with a slash line of .232/.325/.482 and an impressive showcase of power by hitting 17 home runs, 20 doubles and seven triples to go along with 47 RBI and nine stolen bases.
It was enough for the Blue Jays to promote him to High-A Vancouver for the start of the 2025 season, and it looks like the organization made the right decision.
Nimmala's production has gone to another level thus far with a .280/.349/.534 slash line through 132 plate appearances with seven home runs, nine doubles, 15 RBI and one stolen base.
Despite being significantly younger than the average age of competition at this level, he is more than holding his own.
Analysts have taken notice as well, with Toronto’s young shortstop shooting up MLB prospect rankings.
He has moved up 19 spots to No. 59, which is the fourth-biggest jump. Only shortstop George Lombard Jr. of the New York Yankees, shortstop Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers and outfielder Zyhir Hope of the Los Angeles Dodgers have bigger moves.
“Nimmala has similarly continued his momentum after a second-half turnaround last summer and has cut down on the strikeouts while maintaining his power production with High-A Vancouver,” wrote Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
With the future of Bo Bichette up in the air, Nimmala’s development could become paramount to the Blue Jays’ future success up the middle at one of the most important positions in the game.