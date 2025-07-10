Blue Jays Trade Their Former Top Prospect To White Sox
With the trade deadline roughly three weeks away, the Toronto Blue Jays have positioned themselves to be major players based on where they currently sit in the standings.
Once seen as a potential selling team because they were hovering around the .500 mark with so many rentals on their roster, the Blue Jays are now planning to be aggressive when it comes to making acquisitions.
However, they made a trade that shipped someone out of town.
In an announcement made by the team, Toronto revealed that former top prospect Will Robertson was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.
Robertson, who was a fourth-round pick in 2019, was ranked in the top 30 of the Blue Jays' pipeline in 2020 and 2021.
He flashed some major power on the farm, hitting 15-plus homers for three straight seasons, but he didn't make his MLB debut until this year when he was called up on June 11.
His stay in The Show was a short one, getting into only three games where he went 1-for-10 before he was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo on June 20.
Robertson was recently designated for assignment on July 6 to open up a roster spot when they activated Ryan Burr from the 60-day injured list. And instead of putting him through waivers, Toronto found a trade partner and shipped him to the White Sox.
From the Blue Jays' perspective, this makes a lot of sense.
Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander are expected to come back at some point this season, which would add to their already crowded outfield unit of Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, George Springer and Myles Straw.
Getting back cash allows them to have more assets ahead of the upcoming deadline, where Toronto is expected to be aggressive and add a potential gamechanger.
It will be interesting to see if Robertson can make a name for himself in Chicago.
There's a chance that franchise goes through a fire sale before July 31 -- especially in the outfield -- which could open up a spot for the 27-year-old as he looks to carve out a role for himself in the bigs.
