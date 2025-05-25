Blue Jays Turn to Veteran Catcher After Tyler Heineman Goes on Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of veteran catcher Ali Sánchez and started him in Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.
The move was necessary after Toronto had to move catcher Tyler Heineman to the seven-day injured list due to a concussion. The move is retractive to Friday, so it’s possible he could be activated late next week.
Because Sánchez was not on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays to designate left-handed pitcher Josh Walker for assignment to make room, the organization announced.
About Ali Sánchez
The 28-year-old native of Venezuela made his MLB debut in 2020 with the New York Mets. Since then, he’s been fighting for Major League work wherever he could get it. He was out of the Majors in 2022 and 2023 before he got his most significant playing time with the Miami Marlins, as he played in 31 games and slashed 167/.211/.190. He also drove in four runs.
He signed with Toronto in the offseason on a minor league deal that provided him an invitation to MLB spring training in Dunedin, Fla.
The Blue Jays only have two catchers on the active roster right now. The other is Alejandro Kirk.
Heineman, a 33-year-old veteran, is in little danger of losing his job when he returns. In 19 games this season he’s slashed .396/.412/.542 with one home run and six RBI. He’s been a solid backup to Kirk and is on pace for the best slash line of his career. Heineman has never played in more than 62 games in a season.
The Blue Jays are preparing to head to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers. The Monday game is set for 4:05 p.m., with the other two set for 8:05 p.m. starts. It is possible Kirk starts all three games before Toronto returns home to host the Athletics for four games.