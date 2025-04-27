Toronto Blue Jays Learn Bonus Pool, Slot Budget for Upcoming MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays have more than $10 million to spend during the 2025 MLB Draft, as they learned their budget earlier this week.
MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections.
The Blue Jays’ final budget is set at $10.314 million. That includes a sizable slot bonus for their first-round pick.
Toronto will pick No. 8 overall after missing the playoffs last season. Whoever the Blue Jays select will be due a slot bonus of $6.813 million.
The Blue Jays could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.
Last year Toronto selected college pitcher Trey Yesavage with the No. 20 overall pick. The Blue Jays signed him to a $4.1 million bonus. He is already blowing away hitters at Class-A Dunedin after a stellar junior season in college in which he was considered one of the best pitchers in the country.
The Blue Jays do not have a second-round pick as they surrendered it to the Baltimore Orioles as part of the compensation for signing outfielder Anthony Santander. He received a qualifying offer from Baltimore, which entitled the Orioles to draft pick compensation from the team that signed him.
Toronto must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool, as that would lead to penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections.
Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000, which doesn’t come out of the pool as long as contracts don’t exceed that amount.
Toronto Blue Jays 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $10,314,600
Slots by Round
First Round
8. Blue Jays: $6,813,600
Third Round
81. Blue Jays: $993,900
Fourth Round
112. Blue Jays: $680,800
Fifth Round
143. Blue Jays: $503,800
Sixth Round
172. Blue Jays: $383,600
Seventh Round
202. Blue Jays: $299,900
Eighth Round
232. Blue Jays: $238,600
Ninth Round
262. Blue Jays: $206,900
Tenth Round
292. Blue Jays: $193,500