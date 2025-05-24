Blue Jays Underrated Youngster Performing Like Superstar Last Few Weeks
The Toronto Blue Jays often do not get quite the credit they deserve for having a talented young core.
Though they may not have the blooming farm system like some of their rivals full of blue chip prospects, their existing core is full of some exciting young stars who are beginning to take the next step.
Toronto earned an impressive sweep over the San Diego Padres this week. If they go on a run from here then some of these players are about to become household names.
One who has stood out above the rest over the last couple of weeks is utility man Addison Barger, who is seeing the ball at an incredible rate as of late.
Addison Barger is On Unbelievable Hot Streak For Blue Jays
Over the last 15 days which have encompassed 12 games for Toronto headed into a series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Barger has slashed an incredible .356/.408/.622 with two home runs and eight RBI.
It has not just been a hot two weeks either.
Over the last month (21 games), that slash line still holds very strong at .319/.382/.522, collecting 22 hits in that period.
Barger played 69 games for the Blue Jays as a rookie in 2024 and did not show major signs of being a future slugger, slashing .197/.250/.351, though he did have seven home runs to go along with 28 RBI while also showing the ability to play the outfield along with the hot corner.
Originally acquired in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft, Barger climbed to a top-five rated prospect in the organization before finally being promoted last year.
Still just 25 years old, Barger has clearly taken some time to develop after being selected straight from high school, but if this is the version of himself he's become, he could be critical for Toronto down the stretch this season.
If Barger can continue to hit, not only will he force himself into an every day role, he is also going to give the Blue Jays another key pillar of their future.