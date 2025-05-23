Is Blue Jays Impressive Sweep of Padres Sign of Major Things to Come?
The Toronto Blue Jays have had quite the roller coaster of a season, losing five games in a row after what was an impressive 12-8 start and struggling to get back to that form since then.
Since then, the Blue Jays have experienced losing streaks of four games and three games separately, however they have done the exact opposite in the win column as well, allowing them to hover right around .500.
Heading into this weekend though, they are coming off perhaps their most impressive feat of the season after a statement-making sweep over one of the best teams in baseball in the San Diego Padres.
Capping things off with an epic 11th inning walk-off victory on Thursday night via a hit for the red-hot Nathan Lukes, the Blue Jays have some things to be encouraged about:
The victory marks four in five games for Toronto and could be exactly what they need to stabilize things and go on a run here.
Finally getting back on the right side of .500, the Blue Jays head into a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays sitting at 25-24 and five games behind the New York Yankees.
Over the last two weeks, Toronto ranks fifth in Major League Baseball both in runs scored and team OPS.
It's not just the offense either.
The pitching staff from top to bottom in the same period ranks top-ten in team ERA as well as fifth in collective WHIP.
It could be chalked up as just a simple warm streak during the marathon that is an MLB season, however there are certainly some encouraging signs which point to the fact that the Blue Jays are beginning to find their footing.
It's going to take more than a strong two weeks and impressive sweep in order to keep Toronto in the picture of what should be a very competitive divisional race, but it's exactly what this team needs.
The next two series against Tampa Bay and another road trip to face the Texas Rangers should show a whole lot as to what this team is made of.
It's far enough into the season now -- nearly a third of the way there -- where it's time for contenders to start making some noise if they have not already.
They need to keep on proving it, but that is exactly what it looks like the Blue Jays are starting to do.