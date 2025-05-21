Notable Blue Jays Outfielder Turning His Season Around in Triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a back and forth start to their 2025 campaign.
With a 23-24 record entering Wednesday's game, they have not been as productive as many had hoped. Despite this, their record is good enough for third place in the American League East, which has also been relatively weak to open the year.
On a positive note, they have plenty of players on their way back from injury in the near future, and have a substantial amount of depth to cover them until then.
The minor leagues have been a stash of talent for the Blue Jays in recent years, but they have also been a way to rehabilitate some of their struggling players back to a starting role.
One such player is outfielder Alan Roden, who after a solid first few weeks of the season, rapidly declined at the plate and became more of a liability than an asset.
Thankfully, he has managed to turn things around in Triple-A Buffalo since being sent down early in May and has put himself back in the conversation to be brought back up.
How Has Roden Done in Triple-A Since Being Sent Down?
Roden has not played at the MLB level since May 4, and has instead been spending his time getting his bat right and improving his game all-around in Triple-A.
In 10 games so far, he is slashing .386/.460/.682 with nine runs, nine RBI, three home runs, three stolen bases and six walks to five strikeouts.
Additionally, his fielding has been enormously impressive, as in 77.2 innings of outfield work, he has 16 putouts, one assist, one double play turned and one error, good for a .944 fielding rate.
His turnaround in only a few games of minor league play is something to note. He has been able to hit almost anything thrown his way, which is promising given his previous issues in that regard this season.
Having a young player like Roden waiting for a spot is a great opportunity for the team, as in the case of any injuries or setbacks across the roster, they will have a quick option for a replacement.