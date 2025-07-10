Blue Jays Veteran Reliever Suffers Injury, Will Return to Toronto for MRI
The Toronto Blue Jays have been absolutely dominant over the course of the last month and a half or so, with their recent momentum propelling them into the lead of the American League East.
In a division that has been notoriously difficult in recent years, the Blue Jays stand atop them all, and if they are able to keep things up, they should be on pace for a Postseason berth.
One of their most prominent success stories has been their bullpen and how quickly the staff has come together and rallied to be one of the best in the entire sport.
While injuries have held them back a little bit from being as impressive as they really could be, they have managed to keep the ship on course and push forward regardless of what happens.
Unfortunately, the team will be dealing with another player going down with injury, as one of their relief pitchers left Wednesday's matchup against the Chicago White Sox, and initial indications seem to be that this will not be something that can be a one-day turnaround type recovery. Even worse, it is someone who was just taken off the injured list only three days prior.
Which Blue Jays Reliever Suffered an Injury During Wednesday's Game?
According to a report from Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, reliever Ryan Burr suffered an injury in-game on Wednesday, and will now head back to Toronto to undergo an MRI on his shoulder.
This is bad news to put it lightly, and while the severity is not yet clear, Burr is coming off of a 60-day injured list stint for a shoulder injury recently.
His last appearance on that list only just ended on July 6, as he was activated on that day, and now he immediately has to go get his shoulder looked at once again.
These types of injuries are brutal, especially for pitchers, and even more so in a scenario where the pitcher is only just recovering from a similar setback. Burr could be a pretty strong relief option among this already amazing bullpen, but unfortunately injuries have taken away that chance so far.
The hope now is that this was just a simple flare-up and goes away soon, so he is able to get back to pitching and, more importantly, feels comfortable doing so. It will be more of a wait-and-see game for the next few days until further information comes out, hopefully of the positive variety.
