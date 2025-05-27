Blue Jays Veteran Starting Pitcher Worthy of Receiving Team's Early MVP Honor
The Toronto Blue Jays have been hovering right around the .500 mark throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, unable to put everything together and cement their status as playoff contenders.
Entering play on May 27, they have a 26-27 record, just on the outside looking in of the American League playoff field.
Only two games shy of a Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays are one good stretch away from making a jump in the standings.
Will they put together that kind of run?
At this point, it is anyone’s guess, given how inconsistent the team has been in every facet of the game.
True standout performers have been far and few between, especially in the lineup.
Outfielder George Springer got off to a hot start but has cooled off considerably. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn’t anchored the offense as much as the team had hoped since signing his long-term extension.
Shortstop Bo Bichette has been a mixed bag, especially in the power department, playing out the last year of his deal under team control.
Offseason additions designated hitter Anthony Santander and second baseman Andres Gimenez have been major disappointments at the plate.
On the mound, the Blue Jays have received nothing from free agent signing and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who was injured in his debut with the team. Closer Jeff Hoffman was lights out to start, but has been inconsistent over the last few weeks.
There has been one standout performer, however, who has gotten the job done consistently; veteran starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.
Chris Bassitt Has Been Blue Jays Early MVP
He was selected by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required), as the team’s early MVP, and rightfully so, despite his last outing being disastrous.
“Look, it’s always our preference that our pick for a team MVP isn’t on the losing end of a 13-0 contest in his last start before we go to press. But we can’t win them all, and neither, of course, can Bassitt. Sunday’s poor start against the Rays aside, Bassitt has bounced back from a not-bad-but-not-up-to-his-standards 2024 by pitching as well as ever this season,” he wrote.
Despite the implosion, Bassitt still has great overall numbers this campaign.
He has made 11 starts, recording a 3.38 ERA across 61.1 innings with 63 strikeouts. His FIP of 3.23 and ERA+ of 120 reinforce that he is having an incredible bounce back showing at 36 years old.
On pace for several career-highs, Bassitt could be setting himself up for a nice payday this offseason if he keeps up this level of production.