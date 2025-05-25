Blue Jays Star Shortstop Listed as Top Trade Candidate at Deadline
The up and down season has continued for the Toronto Blue Jays, who might just be a mediocre team this year.
Despite making a lot of notable moves to improve the team over the winter, the Blue Jays can’t seem to get things going in 2025. This was a team that invested quite a bit into upgrades, but those moves mostly haven’t worked out.
At the time, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was an impending free agent, and trying to do what they could to surround him with the most talent and make a run this campaign made a lot of sense.
However, the outlook for the team going forward drastically changed when Guerrero signed a long-term deal with the franchise. Now, they don’t need to put as much pressure on themselves to try and win this year, and can make smart decisions for the long-term.
Due to the inconsistencies of the team thus far, being buyers at the trade deadline might not be the right choice. Furthermore, standing pat also wouldn’t behoove the franchise as well.
Should Toronto Be Sellers?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top trade candidate for the Blue Jays being shortstop Bo Bichette.
“If their sub-.500 ways continue, though, the calls about impending free agent Bo Bichette (as well as Chris Bassitt) may become too much to ignore," Miller wrote.
While there is still time before the trade deadline, Toronto is looking more like a team that should be a seller rather than a contender in this campaign.
If this ends up being the course of action for the franchise, they will have numerous players that they could look to move.
Bichette will certainly be at the top of the list as a former two-time All-Star, and also an impending free agent.
Even though 2024 was a disastrous season for the talented shortstop, he has bounced back and performed well this season. So far this year, he has slashed .279/.323/.402 with four home runs and 25 RBI.
While the numbers are much better than the previous campaign, the slugging numbers still haven’t quite bounced back yet for Bichette.
It wasn’t too long ago that it appeared like the talented shortstop was on his way to stardom and a massive contract. However, the last couple of years have certainly brought down his value.
Even though the Blue Jays likely wouldn’t receive a haul for him, if there are no plans to re-sign him, dealing the slugger makes senseto recoup some prospects.