Blue Jays Will Turn to Star Rookie Trey Yesavage in Game 6 With Season on the Line
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a battle for the American League pennant with the Seattle Mariners.
After the first two games at Rogers Centre, it didn't seem like this was going to be much of a series. The Mariners shocked everybody when they stole a pair of games before heading back to Seattle. However, once the Blue Jays touched down in the Pacific Northwest, it was like a totally different team had arrived.
Toronto dominated Seattle. Excellent starts by Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer -- along with a booming offense -- guaranteed that this series would be finished out in Rogers Centre when the Blue Jays won Games 3 and 4. But if Toronto is going to advance to the World Series, then they have to win the next two contests since they dropped Game 5 after leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.
Trey Yesavage Will Start Game 6 for Blue Jays
Now, the fate of the Blue Jays' season rests on the arm of their star rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, as he willbe handed the ball to start this cruicial Game 6 back in the Rogers Centre.
The right-hander has done nothing but impress since making his debut in the majors. He only made his first big league start just over a month ago, as the 22-year-old rapidly climbed his way up the farm system in his first full professional season this year.
Yesavage impressed in his first playoff game. But now, not only will he be making another playoff start, but it's an elimination game as the Mariners enter Game 6 with all the momentum in the world and some success against the youngster in this series already.
Trey Yesavage Has Performed Well This Postseason
However, Yesavage should have some internal confidence that he can rise to the occasion on Sunday. Not only did he impress during his first playoff start against the New York Yankees in the ALDS, he broke the franchise playoff record with 11 strikeouts.
The 22-year-old has very little experience at this level, but that doesn't mean he has not been able to come through already for the Blue Jays. His last start of the regular season was against the Tampa Bay Rays with the AL East title up for grabs, and he struck out five batters in five scoreless innings.
Yesavage is now tasked with bouncing back from his last outing with a trip to the World Series on the line. The stakes couldn't be higher, and it's telling that Toronto is willing to hand the ball to their young star with their season at risk.
Game 6 of the ALCS will take place on Sunday with the first pitch expected to be thrown at 8:03 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre.