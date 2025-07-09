Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Win 10th Straight, Stand Alone with MLB’s Longest Streak

Toronto is on a roll as the All-Star break approaches.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (22), outfielder Myles Straw (3), shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and outfielder Joey Loperfido (10) after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in the majors right now, boasting the best active win streak at 10. There has only been one other team this season to have a double-digit win streak, and that was the Minnesota Twins. 

The Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers have the next closest active streak with five, which actually splits them for the 25th longest win streak on the season. 

The Blue Jays posted a franchise record homestand during their stretch with seven games. This included a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees, who, at the time, were leading the American League East. Now, it’s the Jays at the top. 

Toronto is creeping up on a .600 winning percentage at 54-38. They now have a 3.5 game lead over the Yankees, which back in May, when they were 25-27, seemed almost laughable. 

The talk right now is who in the league will reach 60 wins first. The Blue Jays were not even a part of that conversation until now. 

The Tigers were the first to hit 30 wins, then 40, and then 50. At 59-34 it is likely that they will reach it before Toronto, but could they be second? Absolutely. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the next best record behind the Tigers at 56-37, but they’re on a five-game losing streak. Behind them at 55-37 is the Houston Astros, who have now lost two in a row.

Toronto struggled to start the season when they played on the road, and it appears that they have addressed those issues. In June, they went 9-6 on the road and have started 2-0 in July. Back in May, they were 6-5 outside of Rogers Centre in Ontario. April was even worse as they posted a 4-10 record.

They will have to be perfect on the road to overtake the Twins' 13-game winning streak. The Jays have outscored the Chicago White Sox in their current series 14-5 and have a 2-0 lead. They’ll take a day off before traveling to California to take on the Athletics before the All-Star break. 

