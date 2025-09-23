Blue Jays Would Be Better if Key Pitcher Was Living up to Expectations
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to finish off the season strong by winning the American League East and securing home field in the AL postseason. It has been a fantastic year for the franchise, and they have proven that they are the team to beat heading into October.
Even though there have been some ups and downs throughout the long campaign, the Blue Jays are playing well heading into the playoffs and should feel good about their chances.
Fortunately, as the likely winners of the AL East with the best record in the league, they will avoid the dreaded Wild Card round. As shown in recent years, teams are prone to getting upset in these short series.
For Toronto, they will be able to sit back, get a little rest and prepare for whatever team emerges to face them. As it currently stands, that could either be one of their division foes in the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox.
Even though the Blue Jays have won a lot of games and played very well this season, there is reason to believe that they still could be better. One of the issues that has plagued the team a bit was supposed to be a more solid unit.
However, the struggles of a key free agent signing have impacted that. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some of the struggles for Jeff Hoffman in his first year with Toronto.
Has Hoffman Held Them Back?
This winter, one of the significant signings for the franchise was the addition of Hoffman. The veteran right-hander was coming off some strong seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and was expected to help lead this bullpen.
Even though the right-hander has totaled 32 saves this year, he has seen his ERA double from 2024. In his last campaign with the Phillies, he was able to total a 2.17 ERA, that number has gone up to 4.50 so far in 2025.
With the playoffs right around the corner, this is arguably the top concern for the team moving forward. Holding a lead late in a playoff game comes with immense pressure and Hoffman has blown a lot of saves in the second half of the year.
If he were producing similarly to what he did with the Phillies last season, the Blue Jays would be in a much better position. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case and closing out games is going to be a worry for the team.