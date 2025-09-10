Blue Jays Need These Players To Step Up With Bo Bichette Injured
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the process of trying to lock up their first American League East title in a decade, clinging to a three-game lead over both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
Keeping their lead intact after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, the Blue Jays need to have a whole lot more of that kind of magic if they're going to hold on. Before yesterday's game, Toronto got a brutal piece of injury news, as star shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee.
Bichette has had a resurgent campaign following what was a disaster in 2024, but the last few weeks in particular have been sensational. Over the last month (23 games), he has slashed .386/.455/.557 with nearly three times the amount of hits as strikeouts. The last two weeks have been even better, as Bichette has been on a complete tear.
Losing him for at least the next couple of weeks hurts the pursuit of the division title, and if they are going to hold on, they will need these players to step up.
George Springer, OF
For as good as Bichette has been lately, Springer has been maybe even better.
In the same period of Bichette's dominance, Springer has slashed .337/.433/.735 with 10 home runs and 16 RBI in his last 21 games played. If the Blue Jays are going to have any chance of continuing to win without Bichette on the field, Springer has to continue being at his best.
Addison Barger, 3B
Barger has been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises in his second year largely as Bichette’s running mate on the left side of the infield. The last month, however, he has hit an ugly sophomore slump.
Over the most recent 23 games for Barger, he’s slashing just .173/.250/.253 with 13 hits compared to 19 strikeouts. The 25-year-old must be better if Toronto is going to weather this storm.
The Entire Starting Rotation
An ugly reality of losing arguably the best offensive player on the team for any period of time is that run support is not going to be as strong. The Blue Jays moved to a six-man rotation at the end of August as Shane Bieber joined the mix.
All of Bieber, Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and Eric Lauer must do their part to support the offense while they are shorthanded.
Bonus: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, INF
Kiner-Falefa was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the end of August, and on Tuesday night, he delivered his biggest moment yet with the team when he tied up the game against the Astros with a huge hit in the ninth inning.
Though the journeyman has a career OPS of just .660, him being able to be at his best for the next couple of weeks could go a long way.