Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Ranks Among Most Anticipated Free Agents
Shortstop Bo Bichette is on track to having one of his best careers to date which started back when he made his debut in 2019.
Steve Adams, who covers free agency at MLB Trade Rumors, recently created a new hot sheet for impending free agents and Bichette ranked high on the list.
In fact, Bichette was No. 2 overall. The only player he trailed was outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.
More News: Blue Jays Pitching Performances at Coors Field Overlooked After Historic Series
Bichette's 2025 Season
The 27-year-old is posting a slash line above his career averages. His line is .300/.340/.475 with an OPS of .815. He's hit 16 homers, 78 RBI, and drawn 27 walks.
The only issue with how good he is performing is that his negotiations for a maximum contract are becoming more and more valid. So, will the Blue Jays be able to afford him if he keeps going the way he is going?
In the last seven games his slugging has sky rocketed over .800 and both his batting and on-base are both over .430. In Toronto's most recent series against the Colorado Rockies where the Blue Jays pummeled them, Bichette had a pair of three-run homers.
More News: Could Shane Bieber Be the Blue Jays’ Hidden Wild Card for the Stretch Run?
Bichette Among Blue Jays
The shortstop has been one of the best for Toronto's offense as he has been in the Top 4 in many major categories throughout the course of the season, but in the last 30 days he has climbed to either the top or second spot.
Bichette leads all hitters in total hits (40), RBI (26), batting average (.347) and doubles (13).
There are a pair of Jays who have an OPS over 1.000 in the last month- Bichette and Silver Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bichette trails him by only .083.
More News: Can Blue Jays Carry Over Historic Hitting Performance Into Series Against Dodgers?
His performances are leading the offensive production and Toronto might have a lot of talent swinging a bat, but the organization does not want to lose him moving forward.
Bo's Journey as a Jay
The entirety of Bichette's professional career has been at the hands of Toronto which started back in 2016 when the organization drafted him in the second round (No. 66 overall).
Since then he has suited up in 723 games and posted three seasons with more than 135 games, which he is on track to do again (114 at this point in the year). Last season he had a long stint on the injured list with a calf strain, but for the most part he has been a consistent weapon.
He is now in his seventh season in the majors and has an average slash line of .292/.333/.468 as he continues to be one of the better players that the ballclub has developed.
More News: Blue Jays Star Shortstop Bo Bichette Leads MLB in this Key Stat
Not many players in any professional sport stick with one organization for most of their career, let alone all of it, but that would be a dream come true if the Blue Jays can lock him down this off season.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.