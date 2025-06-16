Blue Jays' Skipper Gives Blunt Response to Recent Sweep by NL Powerhouse
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a bit of a set back over the weekend in the form of an embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Blue Jays had arguably their worst performance at the plate across any three game stretch all season against the Phillies, as the team was held to just six total runs across all three match ups.
The pitching wasn't much better for their part, allowing Philadelphia's electric lineup to tee off for 22 runs, which included an 11 run onslaught in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
It's safe to say that Toronto performed rather poorly form top to bottom against one of the National League's top sides, but the blunt reaction that team manager John Schneider had in response to his team's brutal showing speaks to the reality of life at the MLB level.
“Starting pitching kind of just shut us down,” said Schneider (per SportsNet's David Singh). “They're pretty good. And that set the tone... There's going to be highs and lows. There's going to be times where you run into a really good team and really good pitching. It happens in baseball."
It's obvious that the results Toronto had over the weekend were less than ideal, but as Schneider knows, sometimes sweeps like that are just part of the grind at the big league level.
The Blue Jays have seen their fair share of ups and downs so far this season, but they've still managed to keep themselves in the mix for the AL East crown through it all.
They had been on an impressive 13-3 run over their previous 16 matchups heading into last weekend, a run which included an impressive showing against the same exact Phillies side that just beat them pretty soundly.
Toronto does have plenty to continue working on to be sure, and they are sorely missing several players who are currently sitting on the IL.
That being said, it's long season, and a manager like Schneider understands that one bad weekend in June isn't something that is likely to decide the outcome for his team.
Now, it's about putting what just happened in the rear view, and getting back to winning baseball games.
