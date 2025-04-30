Brutal Opener by Toronto Blue Jays Against Boston Red Sox Created Franchise History
It's been a fight for the Toronto Blue Jays to get the season started.
After it looked like they had found something in mid-April, they then went on a five-game losing streak and have lost eight out of their last nine.
Much of that has to do with the lack of power from this star-studded lineup.
Without an ability to hit the ball over the fence, the Blue Jays have had a hard time putting up runs, entering Wednesday's action second to last in that important metric.
And on Tuesday, they knew scoring would be hard to come by against Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, which put a ton of pressure on their own starter, Bowden Francis, to keep his team in the game with a chance to potentially win a low-scoring contest late.
But that couldn't have been further from the result.
Francis was lit up by the Red Sox, giving up two homers in the first inning and three in the third, immediately putting Toronto into a 2-0 hole to start the game before that was increased to 7-0 after the third frame.
It was an ugly performance, and it officially created Blue Jays franchise history.
That last bit of information is striking.
To have the worst home run differential through 28 games in franchise history with this star-studded lineup just shows how difficult it has been in the early going for this team.
Manager John Schneider is making some adjustments he believes will help Anthony Santander -- their high-priced offseason addition who has been a flop so far -- but they also need to get more out of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer if things are going to turn around.
It's only the end of April, so when things heat up that could change.
But right now, this group looks like one of the worst power-hitting teams in franchise history after setting this record.