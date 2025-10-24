Inside The Blue Jays

Comparing Blue Jays Silver Slugger Finalists with Other Nominees

The Toronto Blue Jays stars are up for a big offensive award. Here is how they stack up.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It should come as no surprise that the Toronto Blue Jays have a few players named as finalists for the Silver Slugger award. The award that is given out to a player at each position in the American League who have made the biggest offensive impact in the league.

The Jays have been a nightmare for opposing pitchers for their abilities to make plays, and big ones. Three players across the league are named after coaches and managers vote on stats like RBI, home runs, RBI, batting average, etc.

Toronto has three players, as well as the team itself, nominated as Silver Slugger finalists — designated hitter George Springer, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and shortstop Bo Bichette.

Springer is looking to make history as he was nominated at a pair of positions — designated hitter and in the outfield. J.D. Martinez was nominated at both DH and in the outfield in 2018. He won both and was the first (and only) to win two in the same year.

Springer (DH) vs. Yandy Díaz (Rays) vs. Brent Rooker (Athletics)

Springer at the plate hitting a three run homer against the Mariners in a white unifor
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There is not enough time or space on a page to explain the impact that Springer has had on this team. He has consistently been the go-to lead off man for a reason which was well represented in their elimination game in the ALCS.

It was a winner take all game-seven between the Blue Jays and the Mariners. The Jays were down two runs in the seventh inning and with two guys on the bags Springer hit a three-run homer to steal the game and the American League pennant. This was not out of character for him as he has been "the man" all year.

This won't be Springer's first, nor second time winning the award, but it would be his first since '19 when he was still with the Houston Astros. This year (compared to '19) he has a better batting average and on-base percentage with less strikeouts, more drawn walks/hits and doubles.

Springer

Díaz

Rooker

At-Bats

498

583

626

Runs

106

79

92

Total Hits

154

175

164

Doubles

27

29

40

Triples

1

1

3

Home Runs

32

25

30

RBI

84

83

89

Walks Drawn

69

57

65

Strikeouts

111

92

155

Batting Average

.309

.300

.262

On-Base Percentage

.399

.362

.335

Slugging Percentage

.560

.482

.479

OPS

.959

.848

.814

Bichette vs. Jeremy Peña (Astros) vs. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Bichette hitting a double in a blue uniform against the Yankee
John Jones-Imagn Images

Bichette was severely missed in these playoffs, but he is expected to return for the World Series. Even though the Jays have been the best offense so far in the postseason, they are even better with him (a scary thought for the Dodgers). Their shortstop is their best all-around weapon on the roster and he was on track to a 100 RBI season had he not been hurt on Sept. 6.

If he wins this it will be the first of his career as the only nominated Blue Jay this year who hasn't won one yet.

Bichette

Peña

Witt Jr.

At-Bats

582

493

623

Runs

78

68

99

Total Hits

181

150

184

Doubles

44

30

47

Triples

1

2

6

Home Runs

18

17

23

RBI

94

62

88

Walks Drawn

40

35

49

Strikeouts

91

93

125

Batting Average

.311

.304

.295

On-Base Percentage

.357

.363

.351

Slugging Percentage

.483

.477

.501

OPS

.840

.840

.852

Vladdy vs. Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals)

Guerrero Jr hitting a single in a dirty white unifor
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Guerrero Jr. is the reigning Silver Slugger of the Year winner and looking to add another to his trophy case. His '24 campaign was one of the best of his career, but it wasn't his first Silver Slugger award. In '21 he took home his first.

Guerrero Jr.

Kurtz

Pasquantino

At-Bats

589

420

621

Runs

96

90

72

Total Hits

172

122

164

Doubles

34

26

33

Triples

0

2

1

Home Runs

23

36

32

RBI

84

86

113

Walks Drawn

81

63

49

Strikeouts

94

151

107

Batting Average

.292

.290

.264

On-Base Percentage

.381

.383

.323

Slugging Percentage

.467

.619

.475

OPS

.848

1.002

.798

Blue Jays vs. Yankees vs. Mariners

Clement hitting a double in a white unifor
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The leaders across the major categories are fairly split up, but ultimately the winner should be between the Blue Jays and the Yankees. Both are near the top across the board, but the Jays might be the front runner.

  • Total Hits (first)
  • Runs (second)
  • Doubles (third)
  • Home Runs (sixth)
  • RBI (second)
  • Walks Drawn (third)
  • Strikeouts (second fewest)
  • Batting Average (first)
  • On-Base Percentage (first)
  • Slugging Percentage (third)
  • OPS (second)

Compared to the Yankees:

  • Runs (first)
  • Hits (sixth)
  • Doubles (fifth)
  • Home Runs (first)
  • RBI (first)
  • Walks Drawn (first)
  • Strikeouts (14th fewest)
  • Batting Average (fifth)
  • On-Base Percentage (second)
  • Slugging Percentage (first) OPS (first)

The Mariners do not lead any stat offensively and only sit in the top-five in a few categories runs (fourth), home runs (second), RBI (fourth), on-base percentage (fourth), slugging percentage (fifth), and OPS (fifth) — clearly a great team, but the other two were better swinging a bat.

The Blue Jays offense is one of the best in both the American and National Leagues as they have demonstrated in these playoffs. These three players have led this team all year and have now brought them to the World Series for the first time since '93.

Just to be named a finalist is an honor, but the Jays are hoping at least one of these guys is the winner. The player who does take the title will be announced on Nov. 6 once the season is officially over.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News