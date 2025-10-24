Comparing Blue Jays Silver Slugger Finalists with Other Nominees
It should come as no surprise that the Toronto Blue Jays have a few players named as finalists for the Silver Slugger award. The award that is given out to a player at each position in the American League who have made the biggest offensive impact in the league.
The Jays have been a nightmare for opposing pitchers for their abilities to make plays, and big ones. Three players across the league are named after coaches and managers vote on stats like RBI, home runs, RBI, batting average, etc.
Toronto has three players, as well as the team itself, nominated as Silver Slugger finalists — designated hitter George Springer, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and shortstop Bo Bichette.
Springer is looking to make history as he was nominated at a pair of positions — designated hitter and in the outfield. J.D. Martinez was nominated at both DH and in the outfield in 2018. He won both and was the first (and only) to win two in the same year.
Springer (DH) vs. Yandy Díaz (Rays) vs. Brent Rooker (Athletics)
There is not enough time or space on a page to explain the impact that Springer has had on this team. He has consistently been the go-to lead off man for a reason which was well represented in their elimination game in the ALCS.
It was a winner take all game-seven between the Blue Jays and the Mariners. The Jays were down two runs in the seventh inning and with two guys on the bags Springer hit a three-run homer to steal the game and the American League pennant. This was not out of character for him as he has been "the man" all year.
This won't be Springer's first, nor second time winning the award, but it would be his first since '19 when he was still with the Houston Astros. This year (compared to '19) he has a better batting average and on-base percentage with less strikeouts, more drawn walks/hits and doubles.
Springer
Díaz
Rooker
At-Bats
498
583
626
Runs
106
79
92
Total Hits
154
175
164
Doubles
27
29
40
Triples
1
1
3
Home Runs
32
25
30
RBI
84
83
89
Walks Drawn
69
57
65
Strikeouts
111
92
155
Batting Average
.309
.300
.262
On-Base Percentage
.399
.362
.335
Slugging Percentage
.560
.482
.479
OPS
.959
.848
.814
Bichette vs. Jeremy Peña (Astros) vs. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)
Bichette was severely missed in these playoffs, but he is expected to return for the World Series. Even though the Jays have been the best offense so far in the postseason, they are even better with him (a scary thought for the Dodgers). Their shortstop is their best all-around weapon on the roster and he was on track to a 100 RBI season had he not been hurt on Sept. 6.
If he wins this it will be the first of his career as the only nominated Blue Jay this year who hasn't won one yet.
Bichette
Peña
Witt Jr.
At-Bats
582
493
623
Runs
78
68
99
Total Hits
181
150
184
Doubles
44
30
47
Triples
1
2
6
Home Runs
18
17
23
RBI
94
62
88
Walks Drawn
40
35
49
Strikeouts
91
93
125
Batting Average
.311
.304
.295
On-Base Percentage
.357
.363
.351
Slugging Percentage
.483
.477
.501
OPS
.840
.840
.852
Vladdy vs. Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals)
Guerrero Jr. is the reigning Silver Slugger of the Year winner and looking to add another to his trophy case. His '24 campaign was one of the best of his career, but it wasn't his first Silver Slugger award. In '21 he took home his first.
Guerrero Jr.
Kurtz
Pasquantino
At-Bats
589
420
621
Runs
96
90
72
Total Hits
172
122
164
Doubles
34
26
33
Triples
0
2
1
Home Runs
23
36
32
RBI
84
86
113
Walks Drawn
81
63
49
Strikeouts
94
151
107
Batting Average
.292
.290
.264
On-Base Percentage
.381
.383
.323
Slugging Percentage
.467
.619
.475
OPS
.848
1.002
.798
Blue Jays vs. Yankees vs. Mariners
The leaders across the major categories are fairly split up, but ultimately the winner should be between the Blue Jays and the Yankees. Both are near the top across the board, but the Jays might be the front runner.
- Total Hits (first)
- Runs (second)
- Doubles (third)
- Home Runs (sixth)
- RBI (second)
- Walks Drawn (third)
- Strikeouts (second fewest)
- Batting Average (first)
- On-Base Percentage (first)
- Slugging Percentage (third)
- OPS (second)
Compared to the Yankees:
- Runs (first)
- Hits (sixth)
- Doubles (fifth)
- Home Runs (first)
- RBI (first)
- Walks Drawn (first)
- Strikeouts (14th fewest)
- Batting Average (fifth)
- On-Base Percentage (second)
- Slugging Percentage (first) OPS (first)
The Mariners do not lead any stat offensively and only sit in the top-five in a few categories runs (fourth), home runs (second), RBI (fourth), on-base percentage (fourth), slugging percentage (fifth), and OPS (fifth) — clearly a great team, but the other two were better swinging a bat.
The Blue Jays offense is one of the best in both the American and National Leagues as they have demonstrated in these playoffs. These three players have led this team all year and have now brought them to the World Series for the first time since '93.
Just to be named a finalist is an honor, but the Jays are hoping at least one of these guys is the winner. The player who does take the title will be announced on Nov. 6 once the season is officially over.