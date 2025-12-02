Blue Jays Wild Bo Bichette Backup Plan Sees Blockbuster Trade for Star Infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the offseason with a massive question hanging over them in terms of what they will do with their main superstar free agent.

Though franchise shortstop Bo Bichette is likely going to command a contract which pays him over $200 million, Toronto's mega-deal with Dylan Cease shows general manager Ross Atkins and ownership is serious about spending to get back to the World Series.

Bichette's defensive limitations and long line of injuries over the last couple of years could complicate the Blue Jays willingness to do whatever it takes here to keep him. If the price does get too rich, there are other options.

In an article this week, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named each team's Plan B for their major free agent, and in the case of Toronto, he listed an absolute dream scenario in a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks superstar second baseman Ketel Marte.

Blue Jays Best Backup Plan is Trade for Diamondbacks Superstar

Jun 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Miller pointed out that even without Bichette, Toronto still has a wonderful Opening Day lineup, which includes a ton of stars that got them to the World Series. Championship teams, of course, can never have enough star power.

"But if they want to do something and can't quite justify going close to $200M for Bichette, maybe they can trade for the six years and $103.5M remaining on Ketel Marte's contract?" Miller wrote. "The downside, of course, is they would need to part with enough talent to actually pique Arizona's interest, but that's why it's a Plan B."

Though there is an obvious downside, as Miller pointed out, in having to give up assets to acquire Marte, there's a real argument to be made that he is a massive upgrade from Bichette for Toronto at likely half the cost.

Marte Instead of Bichette Instantly Makes Blue Jays Better

Jul 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) looks on before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For as tremendous as Bichette has been for the better part of a decade in Toronto, his defensive limitations will eventually move him to a position which Marte already excels at with his glove. This does not even account for the fact that Marte is one of the best offensive infielders in baseball as well.

Over the last three seasons, Marte has combined for an absurd 16.0 bWAR with a slash line of .283/.368/.519, averaging around 30 home runs a year as well. The 32-year-old is of course older than Bichette, but he might just be on the biggest bargain contract in baseball and has not shown any signs of decline.

If the Blue Jays want to make a personnel upgrade while also saving money, Marte is going to be the guy they should look at. Whether or not Arizona is willing to make a reasonable deal in terms of return remains to be seen, but dealing a couple of prospects is more than worth it for what he would bring.

As the winter meetings approach next week, keep an eye on the Marte rumors and whether or not Toronto could seriously throw their hat in the ring, especially if things are going south in negotiations with Bichette.

More Blue Jays News