Emotional Blue Jays Closer Trolls Division Rival After Offseason Drama
The Toronto Blue Jays are sure glad the Baltimore Orioles let Jeff Hoffman get away last winter.
Hoffman looked like he was headed to the Orioles after agreeing to a three-year, $40 million deal with Baltimore in January. However, the Orioles backed out of the deal after his physical due to concerns about his throwing shoulder.
The Blue Jays promptly scooped him up, inking the veteran reliever to a three-year, $33 million deal.
The 2024 All-Star has turned out to be a tremendous signing for Toronto so far, immediately thriving as the team's closer. In 9.1 innings over eight appearances this season, he's 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA, a 0.64 WHIP, 13 strikeouts and three saves.
On Sunday, he pitched in Baltimore for the first time this season, and he made the most of it.
Hoffman locked down the Blue Jays' 7-6 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards, closing out the game with two scoreless innings. He racked up four strikeouts, including a game-ending punchout of Ramon Laureano with the tying run on third in the bottom of the 10th.
The 32-year-old righty -- who's now thrown four shutout innings against Baltimore this year -- did some light taunting while celebrating on the field, blowing a kiss towards the opposing dugout.
With the Orioles at 6-9 and in last place in the AL East, they must be kicking themselves for not signing Hoffman when they had the chance. Losing him to a division rival has been extra painful for them, as the Blue Jays are in first place at 9-7 after splitting their two-game weekend series with Baltimore following Friday's rainout.
Hoffman seems to have entered the season with a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove his doubters wrong. He's currently pitching some of the best baseball of his career for Toronto and seems poised to make the All-Star team again if he keeps it up.
The Orioles were foolish to let him go, but the Blue Jays are lucky to have him.