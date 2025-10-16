Five Home Runs Highlight Blue Jays Victory Over Mariners in ALCS Showdown
The Toronto Blue Jays were staring a potential 3-0 deficit with another loss to the Seattle Mariners in this American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. It might not have been an elimination game, but it was definitely a must win for the Blue Jays if they wanted to fight for the pennant.
The game started off dreadfully similar to Game 2 with a two-run homer by Seattle's Julio Rodríguez in the first inning. But the Mariners went cold after this and the Jays got hot. Toronto finished them off with a final score of 13-4 to bring the series to a 2-1 Mariners lead.
Highs and Lows of Game Three
Things started off really badly right off the bat, depending on who you were rooting for. If it was for the Blue Jays, then bad indeed. A pair of strikeouts ended the Jays first at-bats, so instead of their guys coming out swinging, the Mariners did.
Shane Bieber was the first man out of the dugout for the Blue Jays and his first batter walked and then stole second base. With a guy already on second Julio Rodríguez hit a 414 foot bomb to bring the score 2-0. This is exactly how game two started.
The Blue Jays were in need of a hero and as unlikely as it might have been it was Andrés Giménez in the third inning. After an Ernie Clement double, Giménez hit his first career postseason home run almost 400 feet to tie the game.
The offense didn't stop there and it was back to the top of the order. Between a Nathan Lukes single, a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double, and a walk the bases were loaded. A wild pitch by George Kirby brought the Jays ahead of the Marlins.
But, the inning wasn't over yet. Daulton Varsho had a double of his own and the third ended 5-2 with all of the momentum in favor of the Jays. Springer kept it going at the top of the fourth and with two outs on the board he hit a 431 foot homer.
The Blue Jays never looked back after Giménez got them going. The ballclub finished the game with five home runs and 18 hits.
The offense wasn't the only reason the Jays had their way with the Mariners. The team needed their starting pitcher to come through and he did in a big way. After allowing that two-run homer in the first, Bieber had ice in his veins.
Bieber is the lone starter for the Blue Jays this series to get a win and go six innings. He finished the night with eight strikeouts to complement four hits and five consecutive scoreless innings.
This was a huge win for the Blue Jays both on the scoreboard and for their mentality. They will now look to even the series in Thursday's Game 4 at T-Mobile Park.