Five Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
There are other ways to get deals done at the MLB trade deadline if you’re the Toronto Blue Jays.
That could mean parting with prospects that could be a significant part of their future under different circumstances.
Toronto has a farm system that is gaining momentum, thanks to some top prospects that are having excellent seasons. That includes shortstop Arjun Nimmala, a player most figure to be untouchable in trade conversations. The same is likely for top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage.
It probably won’t stop teams from trying, though.
Here are five prospects the Blue Jays could include in trades to make the team better for a playoff push. For the purposes of this piece, only prospects with no MLB service time were considered.
P Khal Stephen
Teams will inquire about the surging right-hander, who ended June undefeated in stints at Class-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver. With Yesavage and Ricky Tiedemann likely untouchable, the former Mississippi State product could get the most play with trade partners.
Stephen projects as a starter in the Majors. Toronto should get appropriate value if it deals him.
OF Yohendrick Pinagno
He’s a Blue Jays outfielder of the future. Teams typically don’t like trading those types of players. He’s at Triple-A and close to being ready for a call-up.
His fate may be tied to the fate of outfielders at the MLB level. If the Blue Jays opt to use Major League assets to swing a deal, then Pinango is probably safe. If the Blue Jays keep what they have in the Majors, then Pinango could be a potential trade piece to watch in late July.
P Gage Stanifer
If the Blue Jays won’t part with Yesavage or Stephen, what about Stanifer? MLB Pipeline doesn’t consider him a Top 30 prospect, yet but he’s had a similar rise to those two pitchers. The 21-year-old was a 19th round pick out of high school in 2022 and he’s beginning to develop into a powerful arm.
He’s projecting as a reliever right now, and prospects groomed to be relievers are hard to find. He could be the kick-in that gets a bigger deal done and emerges as an MLB star down the line.
IB Peyton Williams
The guy is nicknamed the “Iowa Meat Truck.” If that doesn’t get one’s attention, then perhaps his 22 home runs in the minors last season will?
Williams is a big dude, and he doesn’t have a spot on the Majors now that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new deal can be measured by the length of presidential administrations. Toronto should get what it can for him now.
OF RJ Schreck
The 24-year-old is at Triple-A now and appears to do everything well offensively and in the field. That he is so close to an MLB call-up makes him an enticing addition to other organizations.
He is on the 7-day injured list, but that shouldn’t slow a deal down, assuming it’s not a serious injury. He’s a sweetener for a team that is outfield needy.
