Five Toronto Blue Jays Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Toronto Blue Jays are playing a massive series with the New York Yankees this week. The Blue Jays look built to stay in the playoff race.
It didn’t look that way at the end of April. But, as the last two months have evolved, Toronto has found its way squarely in both the American League East Division race and the AL Wild Card race.
After signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive contract extension earlier this season, Toronto sees a wide-open window for the playoffs. The Blue Jays could make moves accordingly.
To get players, the Blue Jays will have to give some up. Some could be prospects. Some could be on the Major League roster.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Blue Jays better for the home stretch. For this story, only players on the 40-man roster are included. Prospects will be in another piece.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Set for Elite Pitching Matchups in Critical Yankees Series
SS Bo Bichette
The chances of the impending free agent being dealt now are remote. Toronto can’t make the postseason without him. In fact, he’s a bit part of the reason the Blue Jays remained afloat while other players struggled in April.
Still, he’s worth tracking. If dealing him brings a haul of players from another contender, it may be worth a look. Also, if Toronto knows for 100% certain Bichette won’t entertain a new deal after this season it might be smart to get something, even though it would damage the Blue Jays’ current playoff hopes.
P Nick Sandlin
The Blue Jays have a pretty salty bullpen, but they may have to kick in a reliever to make a deal happen. Sandlin might be an enticing piece to a trade partner because of his track record. Working against him is two injured list stints this season.
More News: Four Potential Toronto Blue Jays Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Trading Sandlin wouldn’t hurt the bullpen as much as dealing other relievers. He’s a kick-in piece, a sweetener for a team in need of a right-handed reliever.
INF/OF Ernie Clement
Clement is having the best season of his career. That’s sure to invite interest. The question is whether Toronto can afford to lose his bat? Plus, what can he bring in return? He won’t be a standalone player in a trade. He’ll be a piece. In the right kind of deal, he can be a valuable piece.
The better question is who fills his versatile shoes if he’s traded?
OF Joey Loperfido
Loperfido didn’t do much in the Majors last year after Toronto got him in the Yusei Kikuchi deal. But he’s tearing up the minor leagues once again and showing there is power in that bat.
More News: Former Toronto Blue Jays Failed Signing Back With New York Mets on New Deal
Even though Loperfido is 26 years old, Toronto can sell teams on being Major League-ready. He’s hit double-digit home runs in the minor leagues in three different seasons and has five seasons of team control. That’s a valuable sweetener to acquire a starting pitcher or a third baseman with some slug.
OF Daulton Varsho
The Gold Glove center fielder is on the injured list again. He also has one arbitration season remaining. It certainly begs the question of whether the Jays should deal him and get something in return before his value drops.
Without him the second time around this season Toronto has thrived and found ways around his absence in the lineup. If Toronto feels it has enough to continue without him, dealing him for some relief help wouldn’t be out of the question.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.