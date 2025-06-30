Blue Jays Star Scratched From Lineup with Knee Issue Ahead of Huge Yankees Series
The Toronto Blue Jays are just hours away from the start of their biggest series of the season to this point in a four-game set against the division leading New York Yankees.
Hosting the Yankees for a long series while trailing by just three games in the American League East and playing some very good baseball, the Blue Jays are confident they can turn this race on its head with a strong week in Toronto.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Set for Elite Pitching Matchups in Critical Yankees Series
Unfortunately, they will have to do so -- for at least the first game -- without one of their most important players.
According to an update from the team two hours after dropping their lineup, star shortstop Bo Bichette has been scratched from the order due to what they describe as "right knee discomfort."
After what was a disastrous and injury filled season in 2024 for the former MVP candidate, he has returned this year to not only work his way back into the good graces of the fanbase, but once again become one of the better shortstops in all of baseball.
More News: Four Potential Toronto Blue Jays Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Bichette has slashed .272/.311/.427 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI this year, but most importantly he has been healthy and played in 83 games with a Major League leading 356 at-bats.
The severity of his knee problem is not known at this point, but it seems unlikely that it's anything major due to the fact that he was in the lineup just hours earlier.
Nonetheless, missing Bichette for any of these massive games against New York is a tough break for the Blue Jays.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.