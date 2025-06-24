Former Blue Jay Sparkplug Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement from Baseball
Veteran utility man and former Toronto Blue Jay Whit Merrifield announced on Tuesday that he has officially retired from the game of baseball.
"Since I've now had some time away from the game, I've had a chance to reflect on my individual career for the first time in my life," Merrifield wrote in a letter shared on social media. "I'm proud of myself... Toronto, playing for an entire country was an honour I'll never forget."
Merrifield, 36, played nine seasons in MLB, including a pair in 2022 and 2023 with the Blue Jays.
In his 189 games North of the border, Merrifield hit .274/.319/.394 as a versatile and defensively reliable veteran.
More News: Former Blue Jays, Current Mets Reliever Wants To Go by Hilarious Nickname
In 2023, Merrifield made the American League all-star team for the third and final time of his career.
Most known for his lengthy tenure as a Kansas City Royal, the right-handed hitter who thrived due to his defensive versatility finished his career with a total of 94 home runs, 485 runs batted in and 218 stolen bases to go with a slash line of .280/.328/.413.
Merrifield led the American League in stolen bases in 2017, 2018 and 2021, also leading all of MLB in 2018 with 45.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Release Reliever After Forgettable Major League Stint
Merrifield, a South Carolina native, played his high school ball at Davie County High in North Carolina before going on to play at the University of South Carolina in college.
The Royals selected him in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft, and he worked their way through their farm system before beginning his MLB career.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.