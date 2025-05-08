Former NCAA Standout Infielder Named Potential Closer for the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays selected Colby Martin, a former infielder, out of Shenadoah University in Winchester, Virginia with their 16th selection in last year's draft and he has shown the makings of a potential MLB closer in his very small professional sample.
The 24-year-old's path to the mound was rather unique, as most of his college production came with the bat and his middle infielder's glove, being named an All-American second baseman in 2021. Martin's .482/.544/.788 slashline was by far the best on his team. His pitching line was below average with a 7.04 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 7.2 innings before an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery forced him off the diamond until 2023.
Martin threw in front of scouts for a handful of MLB teams before the 2023 Draft, but he went undrafted even after touching 99 MPH in his workouts. The Padres came calling soon after and signed him to a free-agent contract, but after his physical showed concerns with his surgically repaired elbow, Martin was let go by San Diego.
The hard-throwing right-hander transferred to Southeastern University, a Division I program in Lakeland, Florida, for the 2024 season and dominated as a reliever with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. Martin also reached 102 MPH on the radar gun with his fastball during the spring. Southeastern would go on to win its fourth consecutive league championship with a 52-8 record and the Pennsylvania native headed into the offseason as a legitimate draft prospect.
Can Colby Martin Be the Right Man for the Toronto Blue Jays?
Martin had his named called during the draft this time around, being selected with the 487th overall selection, and headed right to the Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin. Unlike last time, his MRI came back clean and Martin was able to sign a contract.
Martin would make his professional debut in August of last year, throwing 18 innings over nine relief outings with a 7.27 ERA, 14.25 walks-per-nine and career-low 8.3 strikeouts-per-nine.
Through nine appearances to start 2025, Martin has blanked opposing hitters, allowing only a single hit and four walks to go with 12 strikeouts and three saves. Only five Florida State League relievers with five or more appearances have matched or bested Martin's strikeout and ERA combination to this point.