Scott Boras Reveals Why Blue Jays Became MLB's Top Free Agent Destination

The Toronto Blue Jays made franchise history by signing right-hander Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, the largest free-agent deal in team history. His agent Scott Boras revealed in a candid interview why Toronto has transformed into a destination that now wins battles for elite talent.

Scott Boras Reveals Why Dylan Cease Picked Blue Jays

Interesting insight from Scott Boras on the Dylan Cease signing and how the Blue Jays are viewed by top free agents.#Sportsnet #WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/PB22cVi6IB — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) December 10, 2025

Boras explained the signing during a Sportsnet interview, detailing how the Blue Jays outmaneuvered several teams competing for Cease's services. The pitch worked because Toronto didn't just sell the 29-year-old on their vision. They showed him the infrastructure already in place to make it a reality.

Pitching coach Pete Walker's track record developing arms, the organization's sophisticated psychology approach, and their advanced technology systems all resonated with Cease during his visits.

He came away understanding exactly how Toronto transforms good pitchers into stars. But what really separated the Blue Jays from the pack was their willingness to move with uncharacteristic urgency, abandoning their typically patient and deliberate approach to strike while the market was still forming.

"The current got swift and fast," Boras said, using his river analogy to describe how free agency suddenly accelerated. "All of a sudden, we're to a point where teams were aggressive. They responded." The Blue Jays led that charge, making Cease feel like their clear priority from day one.

Cease confirmed the appeal during his Tuesday introductory press conference at MLB's Winter Meetings in Orlando, praising the organization's attention to every detail.

"You could tell they built a really impressive culture. As they were explaining sort of what they do to get the best out of players or how they prepare, and even the little things like travel and whatnot, you can just tell that it's a buttoned-up organization. They want to win, and it was obvious."

Before making his final decision, Cease reached out to Kevin Gausman to get an insider's perspective on what playing in Toronto really meant. Nobody had negatives to share about the organization or the city. The contract includes $64 million in deferred payments through 2046, and Cease joins an imposing rotation featuring Gausman, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, and rookie sensation Trey Yesavage.

Blue Jays' Transformation Into Premier Free Agent Destination

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Boras has represented players for decades and watched Toronto struggle to attract top talent for years, but he doesn't mince words about where the franchise stands now in baseball's hierarchy.

"Toronto is one of the great major markets in Major League Baseball. I've never, ever viewed it as anything other," he said during the interview. The critical difference now is that players finally agree with that assessment.

The transformation happened deliberately under chairman Edward Rogers and the front office, who invested heavily in the kind of player amenities, technology infrastructure, and medical resources that stars demand. They listened to what players wanted and delivered on those requests, building a reputation that spread quickly through the player community.

"The facilities are certainly in the player community held as best in class," Boras noted. When Cease asked around the league about Toronto, the consensus came back overwhelmingly positive.

The World Series run accelerated everything. Toronto won its first AL East title since 2015 and reached the Fall Classic for the first time since 1993, coming within two outs of forcing extras in Game 7 before the Dodgers prevailed. That heartbreaking finish fueled the aggressive offseason approach, with the front office determined not to waste their championship window.

The franchise had spent years laying the groundwork for this moment through major investments in their core. George Springer's six-year, $150 million deal in 2021 signaled a new era, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 14-year, $500 million extension in 2024 confirmed the ownership's commitment to building around homegrown stars while supplementing with elite free agents.

Toronto also signed right-hander Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal after he dominated in Korea, and their offseason remains active with Kyle Tucker having visited their Dunedin facility and Bo Bichette still unsigned after declining his qualifying offer.

The Blue Jays transformed from a team that players politely declined into a destination they actively pursue. With elite facilities, a World Series appearance, and demonstrated willingness to spend, Toronto now competes for any star they target. When several teams wanted Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays closed the deal, and that tells you everything about where this franchise stands.

Recommended Articles