How Should Blue Jays Handle Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Latest Injury?
The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with injuries to key contributors on their roster throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, and just when they look to be getting close to full strength, another issue arises.
Excitement and optimism is at a high for the Blue Jays. They have recently gotten outfielders Daulton Varsho and George Springer back in the lineup from injuries. The same goes for second baseman Andres Gimenez and his former Cleveland Guardians teammate, starting pitcher Shane Bieber.
The former American League Cy Young Award winner finished up his rehab assignment last Friday in dominant fashion. He is set to join the big league rotation later this week to make his highly anticipated return to the mound. The last time he pitched was April 2, 2024, throwing 12 shutout innings to begin the campaign before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
His return is going to bolster a starting rotation that has been stabilizing. But that rotation also features a recently struggling Jose Berrios, who is dealing with a drop in velocity and a dip in production in key areas. Bieber will help compensate there, as the pitching staff needs to be on point to make up for the most recent injury the team is dealing with.
On Monday, in their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto suffered a potentially devastating blow. All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was forced out of the game because of a hamstring injury. He was set to undergo an MRI that night, as shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, to determine how severe the injury is.
At that point, the procedure was considered to be “precautionary,” but this is of significance. He has been finding his stride at the plate recently, producing some eye-popping numbers. As he has heated up, the rest of the lineup has followed suit. If he has to miss time, it will be a major void in the lineup to overcome.
Blue Jays Need To Give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rest
This is no time for the Blue Jays to take their foot off the pedal, five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League East race. But they need to show an abundance of caution when it comes to their star slugger. Even if things look okay with the tests, a short stint on the injured list to ensure he is as close to 100 percent healthy before getting back on the field would make a lot of sense.
There is no reason to rush him back into the mix, potentially risking further and more damaging injury. Toronto has its eyes on a much bigger prize than regular season success. They want to win a World Series, and to accomplish that, Guerrero needs to be performing at his peak.
That won’t happen if there is any worry about reaggravating an injury that wasn’t given enough time to heal. There are six weeks remaining in the regular season. The Blue Jays would assuredly trade him missing a portion of that if it means being healthy for October baseball.
There is enough talent on this roster to keep things afloat without Guerrero in the mix for a little while. Ty France, acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the trade deadline along with relief pitcher Louis Varland, could slide into a bigger role at first base. The team could also bring back hot-hitting Joey Loperfido, who was squeezed in a roster crunch and sent back to Triple-A Buffalo when Springer returned.
But Guerrero is a big reason why the team is having as much success as it is having. For that success to come under the bright lights of the postseason, he needs to be as healthy as possible. Resting him now may hurt a little in the short term, but it will benefit him and the Blue Jays in the long run.