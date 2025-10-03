MLB Sets Blue Jays-Yankees Start Times for First Two Games of ALDS
The Toronto Blue Jays learned which American League East rival they’ll play in the AL Division Series that starts on Saturday at Rogers Centre.
The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, setting up the No. 4 seed Bronx Bombers for a rematch with the No. 1 seeded Blue Jays, who played an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday in preparation for the series.
MLB announced the start times for the first two games in Toronto, which are set for Saturday and Sunday. Both Game 1 and Game 2 will start at 4:08 p.m. ET. Game 1 will be broadcast on Fox, while Game 2 will be broadcast on FS1. Both games will be on FOX Deportes.
After an off day on Monday, the series shifts to New York for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. Those times and broadcast channels will be set later. Game 5, if necessary, will be next Friday in Toronto.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees This Season
The Blue Jays won the season series over the New York Yankees, which helped Toronto break a tie with New York for the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs.
The Yankees started the season series by taking two out of three games from the Blue Jays in New York in April. One game was rained out and postponed to a later series. Toronto and New York met for a four-game series in Toronto in late June and early July. At the time, the Blue Jays were red-hot and executed a four-game sweep.
Shortly after the All-Star break, the two teams met in Toronto for a three-game series, with the Blue Jays claiming two out of three games. In New York the Yankees took two out of three games in early September, which helped them start to bridge the gap in the division race. Toronto won the season series, 8-5.
The Blue Jays are seeking their first trip to the ALCS since the 2016 season. Toronto has not been to the World Series since the 1993 season, which was the second of back-to-back championships for the franchise.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1, Saturday: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 PM ET, FOX/ FOX Deportes
Game 2, Sunday: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 PM ET, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 3: Tuesday: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 4: Wednesday: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.