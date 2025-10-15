Multiple Blue Jays Stars Named Finalists for Coveted Gold Glove Awards This Season
One thing Toronto should be able to rely on is their defense. They have been one of the best -- if not the best -- defensive teams all year long. And because of that, it should be no surprise to see multiple players get named as finalists for the coveted Gold Glove Award this season.
Outside of it being incredible that five players were named finalists -- and for six of the positions since Ernie Clement is a finalist for both third base and utility man -- perhaps the most notable thing is that it's many of the team's star players who have been so elite on defense.
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk mainly get discussed for what they do at the plate, it's also great for the team that they put so much into the defensive side of the game. With that in mind, below is how each of these finalists have performed in the field this season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero is no stranger to this award. He won it back in 2022 when he was worth three defensive runs saved and minus-four outs above average with 10 errors committed and a fielding percentage of .990. Knowing that, there's a chance the star slugger could take home his second Gold Glove Award based on what he did this season.
While he was worth minus-two in outs above average and committed nine errors for a fielding percentage of .991, he also had his best year in the field when it comes to the defensive runs saved metric, with him being worth plus-eight.
Ty France
If Guerrero were to win his second Gold Glove Award, he'll have to beat out his teammate Ty France. Acquired ahead of this year's trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, the slugger has had an incredible season in the field.
After largely being below average at first base the past two years, he has turned things around by being worth 10 outs above average with nine defensive runs saved. And with only three errors committed and a fielding percentage of .996, he has a good shot to win it.
Alejandro Kirk
While Kirk's bat is what got the attention of most people when he debuted, he has been one of the best defensive catchers in the game when it comes to advanced statistics. And that carried over into this season.
He was worth nine defense runs saved in 2025. While that was a bit of a step back from the plus-17 he had in 2023 and plus-13 he had last year, Kirk actually improved in other metrics and had the best numbers of his career. With a plus-22 in fielding run value and plus-11.8 in framing run value, those were the best marks he's ever had.
Because of that, it's possible that Kirk adds a Gold Glove Award alongside his Silver Slugger.
Andres Gimenez
The most decorated of this group is Andres Gimenez. He's won three consecutive Gold Glove Awards, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him named a finalist for this honor once again. However, it's the first with his new team, so adding another as a member of the Blue Jays would be awesome.
Unfortunately, Gimenez didn't quite have the same elite defensive year as he's had in the past. After being worth 16 or more defensive runs saved in the seasons he's won -- and 20 or more the past two years -- he only registered a plus-nine this campaign.
Still, that's a great mark. And it pairs well with the 10 outs above average and fielding run value of plus-seven to go along with just two errors committed and a fielding percentage of .994.
Ernie Clement
Clement will get two opportunities to take home this coveted honor since he's a finalist for both the third base position and utility spot. But when looking strictly at what he did at the hot corner, it was another impressive season. Worth six outs above average with 11 defensive runs saved, he also had a plus-seven fielding run value and only committed four errors.
While third base was where he logged the most innings on defense, he also played at shortstop, second base and first this year, which could result in his first Gold Glove coming home with him as a utility man.