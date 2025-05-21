Blue Jays Red-Hot Prospect Trey Yesavage Makes First Start with Vancouver
Trey Yesavage made his first start with High-A Vancouver on Tuesday after his promotion by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yesavage, who is a Top 100 prospect in baseball as ranked by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Class-A Dunedin after a scorching start with the organization’s lowest full-season affiliate.
The Canadians faced the Eugene Emeralds, the High-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants, in Oregon and handed the ball to the former East Carolina Pirate to make his debut.
How Trey Yesavage Performed in His High-A Debut
The 21-year-old right-hander had an uneven start against the Emeralds, as he gave up two runs in the first inning.
He allowed a leadoff walk to Bo Davidson, who later stole second. After recording two outs, including striking out Giants top prospect James Tibbs III, he gave up a home run to Charlie Szykowny that gave the Emeralds a 2-0 lead.
From there, Yesavage had to pitch his way out of trouble in the second inning. He loaded the bases by allowing a single and two walks. But he emerged unscathed by inducing a pop-out and striking out the next two hitters.
In the final two innings of his appearance, he dominated as he retired the side in the third and fourth innings as he struck out five of the six hitters he faced.
Vancouver pulled him after four innings and 73 pitches, 44 of which were strikes. He gave up two hits, two runs (both earned), three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Toronto made the decision to promote Yesavage after an incredible run at Dunedin, as the Blue Jays opted to keep him in the warmer weather until mid-May.
In seven starts at Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA. He struck out 55 and walked eight in 33.1 innings. He’s allowed just 19 hits and nine earned runs and held batters to a .162 average.
Last month he earned Florida State League pitcher of the week honors after he threw six shutout innings against the Clearwater Threshers.
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s top pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.