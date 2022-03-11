Report: Blue Jays are ‘Immediate Players’ if Guardians Choose to Deal Ramírez

If Cleveland is listening to offers on José Ramírez, expect Toronto to be in the thick of things.

Speaking on ‘The FAN 590 Morning Show’ Friday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said the Blue Jays are “immediate players” in the Ramírez sweepstakes if the Guardians elect to deal the three-time all-star.

“I think the Jays do have interest in Ramírez … He’s someone that I think is perfect for the Jays; he can play third or second, more naturally probably at third,” Morosi added.

At last year’s trade deadline, the Blue Jays and Guardians reportedly engaged in talks on Ramírez, with Toronto rejecting a package demanding “an assortment of top prospects and major-league players” for the third baseman, according to SI.com’s Pat Ragazzo.

It’s a natural fit given Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins and Team President Mark Shapiro were previously part of the Cleveland franchise and could have better knowledge than other clubs about the type of player Ramírez is.

The Blue Jays have holes to fill at infield, although they’ve yet to make a move since free agency began Thursday at 7 p.m. eastern. A deal for Ramírez—who slashed .266/.355/.538 with 36 home runs last season—would instantly become one of the more seismic trades in recent Blue Jays history.

Toronto begins its season on April 8 at home against the Texas Rangers.

H/T Jon Morosi, Pat Ragazzo