Resurgent Season From George Springer Has Helped Blue Jays Offensively
Despite being in second place in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t been playing well this season.
Through 44 games, the Blue Jays currently sit a couple of games under .500 and the direction of the team is uncertain.
In the beginning part of the year, Toronto was able to accomplish an important task by signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal. This was something that was hanging over the franchise in the spring and there was a lot of speculation about where he was going to be playing in 2026.
However, he will be a member of the Blue Jays for quite some time now, and the franchise must help surround him with talent to win.
So far this campaign, that has not been the case. There have been a lot of players struggling, but they do have one member who is having a resurgent season.
Who Has Stepped Up for Toronto?
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently wrote about the resurgence of George Springer as a bright spot on a team that has been mediocre so far this season.
“Coming off a pair of lackluster seasons, Springer has made some dramatic improvements in 2025, showing a more disciplined approach at the plate and hitting the ball with greater authority.”
Despite years of struggles, it has been a great year so far for George Springer. At 35 years old he has been able to have a surprisingly good campaign.
So far, he has slashed .271/.380/.474 with five home runs and 18 RBI. Compared to past seasons, this has been a massive improvement. Last year, he slashed just .220/.303/.371, and didn't help the offense much?
With a resurgent campaign from the All-Star, it would be logical to think that Toronto is having a good season offensively. However, that is not the case.
Besides Springer, only Guererro has an OPS over .800, and their two notable offseason acquisitions in the lineup have underperformed.
Even though the Blue Jays are in second place in the AL East, they must be realistic about their chances to make the postseason and have success come October.
While Springer might not be seen as the most appealing asset being owed $25 million next season, he could be a potential option to help teams in need of offense at the trade deadline.
Toronto is fortunate that the 35-year-old has played as well as he has so far. If not for Springer, this offense would be in an even worse spot than they are currently.