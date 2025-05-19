Rocky Week Sees Toronto Blue Jays Tumble in Latest Weekly Power Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays have failed to get things rolling consistently this year. It has led the team to a 22-24 record, ranking third in a very winnable American League East.
It has not been just one thing holding the Blue Jays back this year, but a litany of reasons. The offense enters play Monday with a .698 OPS, ranking 17th in MLB. The starting rotation carries an ERA of 4.63, the 27th-worst in MLB, and is on pace to shatter the single-season franchise record for home runs allowed. The bullpen holds an ERA of 3.86, ranking 15th in MLB, the best unit on the team so far, statistically.
The inconsistencies and a rough week have led Toronto to tumble once again in the weekly power rankings. This week, the team ranks 23rd after placing 17th in last week's iteration.
"The Blue Jays had matched a season-high with a four-game winning streak heading into last week," writes Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, "but a pair of series losses at home sent them tumbling to the bottom third of the rankings once again. Shoutout to Brendon Little, who has quietly been one of the most dominant bullpen arms in baseball, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13.9 K/9 with eight holds in 23 appearances."
While Brendon Little has been the light to shine the brightest for the bullpen this year, he is far from the only piece of the puzzle having success. Little is just one of six pitchers who have made a relief appearance for the Blue Jays this year, and holds an ERA below 3.00. Three of those pitchers, Little, Yariel Rodriguez and Mason Fluharty, have done it with more than 15 innings each.
Little's 23 appearances this year are tied for the fourth-most in MLB. Of the pitchers with as many or more appearances than Little, only two (of nine) have a better ERA: San Francisco Giants veteran Camilo Doval (1.25) and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (1.50). Little's 33 strikeouts rank third among all relievers, behind just Fernando Cruz and Jake Bird, tied at 35 each.
It has been a great year so far for Little, while not so much for Toronto. Time is running out to turn things around, and they need to get things in gear, consistently, if they want any hope of making the postseason.