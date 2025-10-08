Six Blue Jays Prospects See Field for Glendale in Arizona Fall League Opener
The Toronto Blue Jays saw a great deal of playing time in Tuesday’s Arizona Fall League opener for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
The Blue Jays are playing alongside prospects from the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. But the Blue Jays figured prominently in the lineup and on the mound as the Desert Dogs lost to the Salt River Rafters, 7-3. Six players — two position players and four pitchers — took the field.
The two position players are Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline — shortstop Josh Kasevich and infielder Cutter Coffey, who was the designated hitter. Kasevich batted third and he went 1-for-2 with two strikeouts. Coffey went 1-for-4.
Right-hander Alex Amalfi drew the start and allowed five hits and three earned runs in three innings. He struck out two and walked one. Left-hander Kai Peterson pitched an inning of scoreless relief, with one walk and one strikeout. Chay Yeager, a right-hander, took the loss in relief, as he allowed two hits and one run in one inning. He walked two. Yondrei Rojas pitched the final inning, giving up three hits and three runs as he struck out one and walked one.
Blue Jays Prospects at AFL
Kasevich should get significant playing time in Arizona. He isn’t the highest-ranked shortstop in the system — that honor goes to former first-round pick Armun Nimmala. But he was a second-round pick out of Oregon in 2022 and he’s dealt with injuries, especially this season. He slashed .228/.331/.243 with no home runs and 12 RBI. Before the injuries, he was a near-.300 hitter for his minor league career.
Coffey is the other Top 30 prospect. He was the Boston Red Sox’s second-round pick in 2022, and he ended up with Toronto after he was included in the Danny Jansen trade last year. He spent 2025 at High-A Vancouver, as he slashed .273/.359/.427 with 11 home runs and 62 RBI in 99 games. Even with missing a month due to injury, it was his best offensive season since he turned pro.
Peterson, who isn’t a Top 30 prospect in the system, continued his fine work on Tuesday. He went 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 38 relief appearances in 2025. He had 61 strikeouts, 29 walks and a .218 opponent batting average in 50.1 innings. He also had four holds, and one save in three chances.
The only two Blue Jays prospects that did not play in Tuesday’s opener were catcher Edward Duran and right-handed pitcher Angel Bastardo.
Glendale’s week continues with a trip to Surprise on Wednesday, followed by a home game on Thursday against Scottsdale. On Friday, Glendale hosts Surprise, and then on Saturday the Desert Dogs participate in a tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson against Scottsdale. The week ends with another home game against Surprise on Sunday.