Star Blue Jays Outfielder on Pace To Return During Important Series
One area the Toronto Blue Jays could look to improve ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week is their outfield.
A major reason why they could be searching for reinforcements is because of the continued absence of center fielder Daulton Varsho, who has been sidelined multiple times this season because of injury.
He began the year on the injured list, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
More News: Blue Jays Push Historic Home Win Streak to Eleven Straight Victories
His debut did not come until April 29, and his time on the field was short lived.
Varsho appeared in 24 contests, making 100 plate appearances before suffering another injury.
This time it was his hamstring that was hurt, as he went down on May 31 and has not been in the mix for the Blue Jays since.
More News: Blue Jays Reliever Brendon Little Has One of Most Valuable Pitches in Baseball
However, his return to the lineup could occur in the near future.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, manager John Schneider revealed that Varsho will be with Triple-A Buffalo by Friday as part of his rehab assignment.
He will spend approximately three games there to get up to speed before rejoining the Major League team, putting him on track to potentially be available during Toronto’s series next week against the Baltimore Orioles.
More News: Blue Jays Enter Critical Divisional Series Red-Hot Against Hated Rival Yankees
Thus far this season, Varsho has a .207/.240/.543 slash line with eight home runs, five doubles, one triple and 20 RBI.
His absence has been felt given the power and run production he provides along with stellar defense, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2024.
Getting him back in the lineup will be similar to making a trade deadline acquisition, which is why the front office might opt to not pursue additional outfielders.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.