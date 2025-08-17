Strong Offense Leads Blue Jays to Series Win Over Imploding AL West Foes
The Toronto Blue Jays took care of business on their home field against the Texas Rangers by taking advantage of a struggling bullpen and limited starting rotation. Catcher Alejandro Kirk led a comeback in Game 1 and an explosive display of team offense went into their 14-2 punishment in Game 2 that secured the series win.
The Rangers have struggled closing out games recently, and that was apparent in the first matchup between these two teams on Friday. Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw great, and it wasn't until the seventh inning where the Blue Jays got on the board after Kirk hit a two-run homer off of Texas reliever Robert Garcia.
Toronto had a 5-2 going into the eighth inning, but a few of the Blue Jays stars went off at the expense of a pair of struggling Rangers relievers -- Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton. A few costly walks and a pair of singles from Bo Bichette and Kirk turned into the final dagger for Texas.
Game 2 was led by Myles Straw at the plate, where the the No. 8 man in order put on a power-hitting display where he blasted longballs off Patrick Corbin and later Jon Gray that was arguably one of the best games of his career as he went 4-for-5 with those two homers and five RBI.
He wasn't the only one who had a great game, though. Daulton Varsho went 3-for-3 with a home run of his own, two RBI and a walk. Davis Schneider went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI. And Bichette drove in two more runs on his two-hit day.
Texas' coaching staff decided to put a position player on the mound to close things out for the final two innings.
Different Story in Game 3
But, the Blue Jays couldn't secure the sweep in the finale on Sunday since they had pitching woes of their own in Game 3 when José Berríos was only able to finish a little over four innings in his start where he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits, which included a pair of homers from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
In the end, Toronto came out with of this stretch with back-to-back series victories over the Chicago Cubs and Rangers to move to 73-52 on the season. They are gearing up for a road trip to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins to further distance themselves at the top of the AL East.