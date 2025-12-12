Blue Jays May Be Forced to Make Heartbreaking Trade of Fan Favorite Outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hungry to make some big moves and get back to the World Series after falling just two outs short of their first title in over three decades.

Toronto has shown a willingness over the years to spend, they just have not landed the plane so to speak when it comes to signing the big name free agents they have gone after. Now with a demonstrated track record of playoff success, things have shifted.

General manager Ross Atkins already signed Dylan Cease to a massive seven-year deal, and the Blue Jays have been linked to just about every significant free agent. It has even been speculated that they could land both a reunion with Bo Bichette and bring in Kyle Tucker as well.

If they were going to do that though, space would need to be opened up, not to mention finding more creative ways to acquire bullpen help after missing out on Robert Suarez this week. Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required postulated that in order to land a reliever or potentially create space for Tucker, one of Toronto's young outfielders could be on the move.

Blue Jays May Be Forced to Trade Away At Least One Outfielder

Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) makes a catch against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) in the second inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"One way for the Blue Jays to add a reliever is by trading one of their lesser outfielders, an option they are considering, according to people briefed on their plans," Rosenthal wrote. "Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw and Joey Loperfido all would be possibilities to move, along with a few others. Lukes projects to be the Jays’ starting left fielder unless they sign Kyle Tucker. Straw and Loperfido are both beloved by their teammates."

Rosenthal pointed out that losing the clubhouse presence of either Straw or Loperfido amidst an offseason of other turnover could prove detrimental to the team chemistry which made the run in 2025 for Toronto so special.

With that factored in as well as value of player, as much as it would sting, Lukes could wind up being the odd man out.

Blue Jays Could Likely Trade Lukes if They Sign Tucker

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2025 was the first full season for Lukes, and the young slugger did not disappoint. Slashing .255/.323/.407 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI, the 31-year-old posted a 2.0 bWAR across 135 games and had some real clutch moments down the stretch.

After his first real breakout season, trading away Lukes from a World Series roster would not sit right with a large section of the fanbase, but if it was for some premium bullpen help and came with the caveat of bringing in Tucker, they'd get over it quickly.

It's safe to say that the roster shakeup in Toronto is not close to being done yet and Atkins still has some work left to do in order to put this team in the best position possible. After a taste of success though, the Blue Jays are very clearly serious about replicating and even topping it.

How exactly they do that remains to be seen, but big moves are coming.

