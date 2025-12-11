Blue Jays Reportedly Receiving Minimal Trade Interest in Longtime Star Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays headed into the offseason looking to make some upgrades to a roster which just got within two outs of their first World Series title in over three decades.

To begin the winter, Toronto showed very quickly with a massive contract to Dylan Cease that they are not afraid to spend. If they want to land some of the other names they have been linked to such as a potential reunion with Bo Bichette or massive splash for Kyle Tucker though, funds may be needed.

As the Blue Jays try to clear some bad money off the books, one avenue they have been seeking is trading two-time All-Star former ace José Berríos, who is still under contract for three more seasons putting the team on the hook for more than $60 million.

Toronto has seemingly turned the page on him being a major asset to the rotation, but according to a story this week from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), they are having a hard time moving him.

Blue Jays Cannot Find Suitor for Berríos, Rosenthal Says

Jul 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berríos (17) walks towards the dugout during the pregame warmup against the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"The Toronto Blue Jays do not expect to find a taker for right-hander José Berríos, who is owed $66 million over the next three seasons," Rosenthal said, adding that the contract is not going to prevent them going after more targets. "Yet even after agreeing with free-agent right-handers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, they continue to seek pitching help, both starters and relievers, with [Robert] Suarez among their targets."

Toronto being linked to names at the top of the market is nothing new, but this is the first offseason where it really feels like they have a chance to land them. This has already shown with Cease and could show once more with at least one more massive splash.

As for Berríos specifically, where this goes from here becomes anyone's guess, but it feels like a salary dump could be on the table to where the organization has to retain a huge chunk of the money he's still owed.

Could Blue Jays Still Wind Up Keeping Berríos?

Jul 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berríos (17) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The status on Berríos and whether he has a spot on Toronto likely depends on just how much of his salary Ross Atkins and the front office are willing to eat. If they are fixated on moving on and willing to take on the lion's share of the salary, a trade for nothing but cash considerations could be on the table.

Berríos has pitched to a 3.79 ERA over the last three years in 95 appearances, but his numbers both in terms of strikeouts and command are moving in the wrong direction. Should the Blue Jays feel he can add something on the back end of the rotation, they may keep him still.

If not though, it would not be a surprise to see the 31-year-old dealt in exchange for a very underwhelming return. It's a story worth monitoring over the coming days, and it seems more likely than not that Berríos will be wearing a different uniform before spring training.

Recommended Articles