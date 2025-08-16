The Stat That Proves Blue Jays’ Offense Is Ready for MLB Playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays were able to bounce back after a disappointing series out West against the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning two out of three games against the Chicago Cubs.
Things are going quite well for the Blue Jays in the middle of August so far. The team has been able to create a nice, comfortable lead in the American League East with about a month and a half to go, and there is a lot to like about their outlook for the rest of the season.
While the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will surely be trying to make a run and catch them, Toronto has done a good job to this point of holding them off since they got the division lead.
One of the main reasons for the success of the Blue Jays this year has been their offense. This is a unit with a plethora of talent, but their approach at the plate is what makes them stand out.
Against the best of the best, Toronto’s lineup has been able to answer the call so far this campaign.
Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required recently wrote about the success that the Blue Jays have been able to have against the Top 25 pitchers in qualified ERA this season.
“The Jays have played 24 games against starters currently within the top 25 in qualified ERA, including matchups against Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, and Garrett Crochet. They’re exactly even, 12-12, in those contests.”
Being .500 against the top pitchers in the league is a strong indication of Toronto being a very good team. Winning against the best of the best is not easy, and some of the underlying metrics also prove that it isn't a fluke.
Offense is Built for October
The Blue Jays are faring better than the rest of the league against the top pitchers in multiple areas. Against Toronto, the top pitchers have a higher ERA, allow more walks, and pitch fewer innings than against the rest of the league.
With making a run in the postseason being the goal for the team, their approach at the plate could set them up for success. The Blue Jays very clearly want to wear a starting pitcher down and get him out of the game early.
While the rotation and the bullpen still have something to prove heading into October, this lineup feels ready to compete. If they can keep up their success against some of the best starters in the league come the playoffs, Toronto will be in an excellent position to succeed.