Blue Jays Receive Glimpse of Postseason Path as MLB Releases Schedule
The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in the American League and with the season winding toward the playoffs they can start looking ahead toward the schedule.
Major League Baseball released the schedule for the postseason on Tuesday, and the Blue Jays (70-50) got a sense of when the American League Division Series will start. Toronto has a chance to claim one of the top two seeds in the American League playoffs. If they do, they will have home-field advantage and would play Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Toronto would get a six-day break from the end of the regular season on Sept. 28 in that scenario. It is certainly much better than the less than two days off the Blue Jays would get in the wild card playoffs that start on Sept. 30.
If the Blue Jays end up as the third-seeded divisional winner, or back-slide into the wild card playoffs, they will start on Sept. 30. That’s something Toronto is hoping to avoid as the end of the season grows closer.
The American League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13. Whether Chicago is at home or on the road to start the series will depend on seeding. Should the Cubs advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.
About Toronto Blue Jays in Playoffs
The Blue Jays have won two World Series titles, which were back-to-back in 1992-93. Those are also Toronto’s only two AL pennants. The Blue Jays have won six AL East titles in 1985, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 2015. Toronto also has four wild card berths claimed in 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2023.
MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule
Wild Card (best-of-three)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 1
ALWC B, Game 1
NLWC A, Game 1
NLWC B, Game 1
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 2
ALWC B, Game 2
NLWC A, Game 2
NLWC B, Game 2
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Thursday, Oct. 2
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Division Series
(best-of-five)
Saturday, Oct. 4
ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tuesday, Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 8
NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Friday, Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
Sunday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wednesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
(best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 24
Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 25
Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 27
Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 31
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Nov. 1
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes