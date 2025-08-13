Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Receive Glimpse of Postseason Path as MLB Releases Schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a path that will take them to the playoffs and now MLB has released the schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

Aug 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) takes batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre.
Aug 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) takes batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in the American League and with the season winding toward the playoffs they can start looking ahead toward the schedule.

Major League Baseball released the schedule for the postseason on Tuesday, and the Blue Jays (70-50) got a sense of when the American League Division Series will start. Toronto has a chance to claim one of the top two seeds in the American League playoffs. If they do, they will have home-field advantage and would play Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 4.  

Toronto would get a six-day break from the end of the regular season on Sept. 28 in that scenario. It is certainly much better than the less than two days off the Blue Jays would get in the wild card playoffs that start on Sept. 30.

If the Blue Jays end up as the third-seeded divisional winner, or back-slide into the wild card playoffs, they will start on Sept. 30. That’s something Toronto is hoping to avoid as the end of the season grows closer.

The American League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13. Whether Chicago is at home or on the road to start the series will depend on seeding. Should the Cubs advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk swings a bat while wearing a light blue uniform and blue batting helmet
Jul 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a double against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

About Toronto Blue Jays in Playoffs

The Blue Jays have won two World Series titles, which were back-to-back in 1992-93. Those are also Toronto’s only two AL pennants. The Blue Jays have won six AL East titles in 1985, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 2015. Toronto also has four wild card berths claimed in 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2023.  

MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule

Wild Card (best-of-three)

Tuesday, Sept. 30

ALWC A, Game 1

ALWC B, Game 1

NLWC A, Game 1

NLWC B, Game 1

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

ALWC A, Game 2

ALWC B, Game 2

NLWC A, Game 2

NLWC B, Game 2

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Thursday, Oct. 2

ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws the baseball during a game
Aug 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Division Series

(best-of-five)

Saturday, Oct. 4

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Tuesday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 8

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Friday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a play by shaking hands at home plate while wearing light blue jerseys
Aug 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger (47) celebrates with outfielder Daulton Varsho (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

League Championship Series

(best-of-seven)

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman throws in a white jersey and blue hat
Jul 22, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

World Series

(best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 24

Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 27

Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

