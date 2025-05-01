Toronto Blue Jays Boss Shares Strong Message of Confidence in New Star Closer
The season has not gone according to plan so far for the Toronto Blue Jays, who own a 14-16 record and are tied for third in the American League East division.
Despite the team's overall struggles, one of the Jays' highest profile moves of the offseason has paid major dividends in the signing of right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman's performance has been so consistently outstanding that manager John Schneider is comfortable expressing the highest degree of confidence in him.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, in terms of trust, it’s probably a 300," Schneider told Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.
It was a turbulent offseason for Hoffman, who explored deals with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, who backed away due to concerns over his medicals.
Hoffman spent the last two years as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, where he found his game while making 122 appearances of 2.28 ERA ball.
The righty did not go on the injured list during his time with the Phillies, but he nonetheless reportedly failed physicals with both the Braves and Orioles.
Hoffman apparently took the situation personally, after closing out a game against Baltimore, he blew a kiss to their dugout.
The Blue Jays were not deterred by those concerns, and they're reaping the benefits now.
Hoffman inked a three-year, $40 million contract with Toronto, joining an organization that both needed high-leverage arms and has had trouble attracting quality free agents on a yearly basis, though not for a lack of effort.
The 32-year-old righty has repaid the organization's faith in him, and he's earned even more of it from his manager.
Through 13 appearances, he owns a 1.17 ERA and has struck out 22 hitters in 15.1 innings of work. He has six saves as the team's closer.
Hoffman earned 11 saves in his time with the Phillies, never getting an extended chance in the highest leverage role in the bullpen there.
And if there was any reason for clubs to be concerned about Hoffman's health, it's not showing up in his metrics yet.
According to Statcast data, his average fastball velocity is up a tick from last year, from 96.7 mph to 97 on the dot.
He's also striking out an absurd 40.7% of batters he faces, up from a still-elite 33.6% a season ago.
Given the full confidence of his manager and the opportunity to take full command of the closer spot, Hoffman has reached new heights in his tenth season as a Major Leaguer.