Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Joins Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on All-Star Game Roster
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start in the All-Star Game. The only question was whether any Toronto Blue Jays would join him.
That question was answered on Sunday, as one more Blue Jay was selected for the game as the reserves and the pitchers for both teams were announced by Major League Baseball.
The game is set for Truist Field in Atlanta on July 15.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk will join Guerrero at the game, who beat out the New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt in fan voting for the starting spot.
Kirk was selected to his second All-Star Game after making it in 2022. He was a finalist for the start this year, but he was beaten in fan voting.
He is the only Blue Jays batter hitting better than .300 among qualified players. He also has seven home runs and 41 RBI in 74 games.
Guerrero is set to start at first base for the fifth straight season for the AL. The former All-Star Game MVP and Home Run Derby champion has already made it clear he will not participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.
Earlier this season he signed a 14-year extension that is worth $500 million that will keep him with the Blue Jays through the 2039 season.
They will join the American League All-Star Game starters, which were revealed earlier this week. The starting lineup includes Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
The starting outfielders are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers.
