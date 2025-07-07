Toronto Blue Jays Continue Red-Hot Run, Build on AL West Division Lead
The Toronto Blue Jays are on an eight-game winning streak (with back-to-back series wins) which is a five-way tie for fourth-best on the 2025 season.
The Minnesota Twins are the only ones who have posted a double digit win streak, but the way Toronto is going that could potentially change.
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals have tallied up nine wins in a row this season. The Jays are now tied with the Los Angeles Angels (who they just swept), the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Miami Marlins, and the Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth-longest streak.
The second closest active win streak was the New York Mets with four, but they just took a loss to the New York Yankees.
The Angels did their best to bring the streak to an end at Rogers Center in Toronto. The Jays only won each game by one run, outscoring them 11-8.
Not only did Toronto sweep the Angels, but the Blue Jays did it in dramatic fashion with not just one walk-off, but two in a row to start the series.
The first game on the Fourth of July went into extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, with runners on first and second, infielder Ernie Clement stepped up to the plate. He was 0-for-3 for the game and dropped a sacrifice bunt.
Angels pitcher Sam Bachman threw an error to first base which allowed Myles Straw to score and end the game.
It was the same song different verse on Saturday. It took 11 innings for the Blue Jays to become victorious.
In the bottom of the 11th Addison Barger singled to right field, but it was deflected by Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Straw was the final player to cross home plate again. Toronto had two games with back-to-back extra-inning walk-offs to keep the streak alive.
A week ago Toronto was three games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. Now they are leading their division at 52-38 by three games and are only team to have reached 50 wins in the division.
The Jays just completed back-to-back sweeps when they took down the Yankees in a four-game stretch before taking on the Angels. They’re 9-1 in their last 10 and improved to 32-16 when they’re in Ontario.
