Toronto Blue Jays Get Exciting Injury Rehab Update on Gold Glove Outfielder
The Toronto Blue Jays got some good news on Friday regarding injured outfielder Daulton Varsho, who's getting closer to making his season debut.
According to a report from Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling, Varsho is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin this weekend. He's expected to play a couple of games there before continuing his rehab with Triple-A Buffalo, where he'll play roughly five games.
Assuming Varsho's rehab assignment goes well and he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he's on track to return to the Blue Jays by the end of the month, likely against either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox.
This is huge news for Toronto, which has been without Varsho all season. He hasn't played for them since undergoing rotator cuff surgery last September, causing him to open the 2025 season on the injured list.
After missing the first month of the season, Varsho should be ready to return. As one of the Blue Jays' best players, he's capable of providing a huge boost to their lineup.
The 28-year-old outfielder has been sensational for Toronto since coming over in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2022 season. After a strong 2023, he won his first Gold Glove and set a career-high with 5.0 WAR in 2024 despite missing the last few weeks of the season.
With his power, speed and elite defense, Varsho is a valuable and dynamic player makes the Blue Jays better when he's on the field.
Toronto has done alright without him so far, going 11-8 in his absence to start the year. However, his presence should elevate the team when he returns, even if his bat is a bit rusty initially.
If Varsho stays healthy and returns to form, he has the potential to be a big difference-maker in the AL East this year.