Toronto Blue Jays Major Offseason Additions Have All Been Busts Thus Far
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball, sitting a season-high eight games over the .500 mark with a 38-30 record.
Winners in 12 out of their last 14 contests, they have pushed their way right back into the playoff picture in the American League, currently holding the final wild card spot.
The Blue Jays have been receiving excellent contributions from players up and down the roster, with unheralded hitters such as Ernie Clement and Addison Barger taking their games to another level in May.
With the supporting cast playing well, the offense is starting to show signs of life with shortstop Bo Bichette rediscovering his power stroke. Veteran George Springer has found the fountain of youth in 2025 and catcher Alejandro Kirk is having the best offensive season of his career.
On the mound, Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios are anchoring the starting rotation.
The team needs to find some starting pitching depth behind them, but are hopeful that free agent signing Max Scherzer can help in the near future.
The future Hall of Famer has not pitched since making his season debut on March 29 because of injury.
He was expected to have a major impact on the starting rotation, but has struggled to stay healthy again.
Scherzer isn’t the only free agent addition that has failed to make an expected impact, as designated hitter Anthony Santander has also not performed well.
The former Baltimore Orioles slugger is now on the injured list. But, prior to being sidelined, he wasn’t offering the team anything positive at the plate with a .179/.273/.304 slash line with six home runs and five doubles, knocking in 18 runs. It was a far cry from the 44 home runs and 102 RBI he put up in 2024.
Closer Jeff Hoffman has been able to stay healthy, unlike the other big free agent additions, but his production fell off a cliff after a strong start to his tenure north of the border.
In May, he recorded an ugly 13.50 ERA and blew three saves. That dud followed a March/April in which he had a 1.17 ERA and converted six saves.
Hoffman has been performing better in June with a 3.86 ERA across his first 4.2 innings of work with four saves, but his overall numbers leave something to be desired with a -0.3 bWAR.
That is part of what makes the future outlook for Toronto so promising because they’re succeeding without their major additions providing much of a positive impact.
